Jack Howard Gohr, 87, of Ucon, Idaho passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. Jack was born September 28, 1933 to Herman David Paul Gohr and Nellie May Meyer Gohr in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the eleventh of fourteen children. He attended schools in St. Leon and Idaho Falls. On June 1, 1953, he married Connie Mae Fowler in Idaho Falls. He served in the army in Korea. After his discharge they lived in Ashton, Idaho for a short time before moving to the family farm in Menan where they raised their eight children. Jack always worked hard to provide for his family working multiple jobs at a time from farming, truck driving, to shift foreman at Idaho Fresh-Pak for numerous years where he retired. He made many life-long friends. Jack and Connie divorced after 25 years. On June 22, 1996, he married Joyce Hawkes in Idaho Falls. He spent the next 25 years living in Ucon. Jack enjoyed bowling, gardening, but loved spending time with friends and family. Jack is survived by his wife Joyce of Ucon; three daughters, Connie Sue (DelRay) Page of Rigby, Debra (Robert) Wood of Victor, Carla (Delane) Anderson of Chubbuck; three sons, Douglas Gohr of Boise, Clayton (Donna) Gohr of Rangely, Colorado, Dan (MarcAnna) Gohr of Menan; Step son; Mitchell (Kimberley) Hawkes of Washington; Step-daughters; Christina (Thomas) Gruppi of, Iowa Angie (Mike) Drurey, of Rhode Island, three sisters, Ruth Barney of Grant, Peggy Willis of Ammon, and Fae Gee of Parma, two brothers, Bob (Ann) Gohr of Menan, Herman Gohr Jr. of Parma; 38 grandchildren; and 57 great-grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, son; Dwight, daughter; Carol, five sisters; Martha, Fern, Adeline, Donna May, Nellie May and three brothers; Leonard, Bill, and Dale. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Menan LDS Stake Center, 698 N 3600 E, Menan, ID 83434. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jack 9/28/1933 - 6/21/2021Howard Gohr
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Veach, Tommy
-
Ririe business owner serves Cease-and-Desist to Ririe school
-
Humphries, Dennis
-
Powell, Robert
-
BASEBALL: All-Area Teams
-
Bechtel-led team protests Idaho Cleanup Project contract
-
Teacher of the Week: Megan Smith
-
Broncos Legion team falls in Montana tourney opener
-
Spaulding, Bruce
-
Hamer man arrested after woman reports rape from 2016