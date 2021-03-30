Hattie Jane Sprague Goin, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 24, 2021, at her home. Jane was born and raised in Fullerton, Nebraska. Having experienced tremendous loss during early childhood, Jane developed a resilient spirit shaping her into the woman she became. She successfully graduated from Fullerton High school before attending Hastings College and Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings, Nebraska. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she returned to her alma mater to teach nursing courses. While in Hastings, Jane met the love of her life, Ronald Goin, whom she married in 1957. Showing an adventurous spirit, she and Ron moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where she worked in nursing at the hospitals and for hospice while Ron worked at INEL. They sunk roots and started a family. Although a nurse by profession, Jane was also an accomplished pianist, and her love for music was instilled in those around her. Her true passion was in raising her children and, over time, watching them grow into fine adults who have embodied the resilience that was her foundation. While Jane showed concern over individual, familial, or community failure, she was always quick to offer encouragement, pushing those around her to always commit to their best work. She enjoyed camping, traveling to swim meets, and boating on Palisades reservoir. Her love of music has been passed to her children and grandchildren. Jane and Ron enjoyed traveling to see their children and grandchildren, whom she would attentively watch over. Her love of children was clear to all. She never forgot birthdays or anniversaries. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Ellen Dugan and Lois Coen. She is survived by her husband; children, Timothy Goin, Catherine (Mark) Ham, Mary (Boyce) Bailey, and Ronda (Jeff) Sheppard; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to NAMI. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jane 9/8/1934 - 3/24/2021Goin
+1
News Trending Today
-
One year later: Locals reflect on pandemic experiences
-
Oliver, Peggy
-
Firth man arrested for choking, headbutting woman in front of 4-year-old
-
New middle and high school readying to open this fall
-
From the archives: Prosecutor reflects on Duncan case
-
WRESTLING: Hillcrest's Lorenzo Luis is the All-Area Wrestler of the Year
-
One dead in two-vehicle crash on US 20 east of Idaho Falls
-
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
-
Bill would prohibit students from learning about racism and sexism
-
17 cows stolen near Mackay