Gomez Pedro Diaz Gomez It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Pedro Gomez Diaz, 70, of Blackfoot, Idaho, who passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born on October 29, 1950 in Ejido Las Cuevas, Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, to Ramon Gomez Villanueva of Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico and Santos Diaz Villarreal of Abilene, Texas. He was the ninth of ten children, along with an eleventh sibling, a half-sister, from his father. Uncle Pete, as he was affectionally called by his family and friends, moved to Idaho from Abilene, Texas with his family in 1963 at the age of 13. It is there that he later met and married Olivia Garcia in August of 1969. The couple welcomed their only child, Sandra Ann Gomez, on June 25, 1970. Pete was a truck driver by trade and was well versed in "trucker slang;" able to communicate with other truckers using headlights and turn signals. This skill allowed him to maneuver easily on highways. He later settled down and worked the potato fields with several Idaho farmers, such as Melvin and Lance Funk Farms, Clarence Schroeder, Joe Allen, and Roy Ruff. He spent his best days on those farms, working them with pride. After a diagnosis of COPD ended his field work, Pete nostalgically remembered his tractor driving days - often posting stories and pictures from his potato field and tractor days on social media. Anytime he saw a potato truck he would excitedly say, "There's my truck, there I go." He was deeply saddened that his diagnosis impeded him from the farm work that he enjoyed. Pete was a traveler, and often attended the Daytona Beach Bike Festival. He also enjoyed traveling to Mexico and had the opportunity to work on a cruise ship that ported to the Bahamas, Galveston, Texas, and Newport News, Virginia. He also enjoyed and was highly knowledgeable about classic rock, classic cars, classic trucks, and motorcycles. He also enjoyed taking long drives by the Idaho mountains, cooking, and outdoor grilling on the weekends - he was a "foodie" and loved SPAM - even straight out of the can, as he said so himself. He enjoyed watching wildlife, nature and cooking shows; he could watch the movies Dumb and Dumber, Twister, and the 1970's movie, Vanishing Point, over and over. Pete was a proud Idahoan and loved sharing pictures of the snow, mountains, rivers, and landscape, with family and friends. He was a great storyteller and true patriarch/historian of Gomez family history. He enjoyed interacting with distant family and friends on social media. Through his stories, he gave many family members a glimpse into the lives of their grandparents and parents and regaled them with stories from a time before many of them were born. Pete had a wonderful sense of humor and a big heart, he didn't need to be wealthy to be rich, yet he would easily give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Ann Gomez, of Blackfoot, Idaho; his siblings: Julio Gomez of DeLand, FL, Hilario Gomez of Palatka, FL, Guadalupe Gomez of Apopka, FL, and Elsa Gonzalez of Umatilla, FL; half- sister, Maria Hidalgo of Snyder, Texas; grandchildren: Crystal Lynn and Donovan Allen of Oregon, Timothy Ray Crosland, SanTana Marina Crosland, and Honey Anaya of Idaho; nine great grandchildren; his daughters half-brother, Jorge Jesus Anaya; longtime friend Richard Cutright; and a plethora of nieces and nephews spanning cities and states in Mexico and the U.S. such as: Texas, Tennessee, New York, and Florida. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Ramon Gomez Villanueva and Santos Diaz Villarreal; his brothers: Pedro, Crispin, Ventura, Ramon, and Modesto Gomez; and his ex-wife and life- long friend Olivia Garcia. He will be remembered with kindness and love by all who knew him. To know Pete, was to love Pete. A graveside memorial will take place Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 am, Aberdeen Cemetery 2651 Aberdeen Road, Aberdeen, Idaho.