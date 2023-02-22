Jose H. Gonzalez (aka Grandpa, Speedy, Uncle Joe, Grandpa Joe), 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away at home surrounded by family early Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Jose was a member of Pope St. John Paul Catholic Parish in Idaho Falls and Knights of Columbus. Jose was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Del Rio, Texas, to Antonio F. Gonzalez and Maria H. Gonzalez. Jose was one of seven children. He was born premature and not expected to live. As a young child Jose attended Catholic school before his family traveled the Western United States as migrant workers. He started working at the age of 10, picking cotton and various other crops in Arizona, California, Utah, and Idaho. He settled in Roberts, Idaho, with his family. He married Cloe Elaine Roker April 2, 1961, Easter Sunday. He helped Howard Taylor clear 40 acres of sagebrush and lava rock in the Osgood area to grow potatoes. Jose and Cloe Elaine had six children and settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to raise their family. Jose worked as a machinist for Hallway, Thiokol, Logan Farm Equipment, and Double L. He retired June 2006, from American Fabrication. Jose loved cracking jokes and telling his many stories. He loved fast cars and enjoyed taking his 1969 Dodge Charger to car shows. He was an extremely hard worker and taught his kids to take pride in the work they did. His grandkids will always remember that Grandpa gave them “Wormy Wormys” (Gummy Worms) when they went home. He was always making everyone laugh and loved unconditionally. Jose is survived by his wife of 61 years Cloe Elaine Gonzalez, daughter Elizabeth Gonzalez, daughter Annette Harvey, son David (Cynthia) Gonzalez, daughter Rita (Richard) Pauley, son Manuel (Tyra) Gonzalez, daughter Rebeca (Tracy) Anderson, all of Idaho Falls, Brothers Antonio (Katie) Gonzalez from Brigham City, Utah, and Ventura (Pat) Gonzalez of Shelley, Idaho. They also had sixteen Grandchildren and sixteen Great-Grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lupe Albiso, Maria Scott, and brothers Albino Gonzalez, and Jesus Gonzalez. His family would like to thank OneSource Home Health and Hospice. Especially Patricia, Corina, Amber and Andrea for all of their professionalism and dignified care. A Catholic funeral mass will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at 1690 E 17th St, Idaho Falls, ID. A celebration of life will be held at the York Grange, located at 954 W 65th S, Idaho Falls, ID from 1:00 pm - 4:00pm. Jose Gonzalez
