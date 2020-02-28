Michael Bruce Goodsell, 50 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls. Bruce was born February 23, 1970 in Othello, Washington to Bruce Lynn Goodsell and Linda Sue Giles Goodsell. His father Bruce passed away while serving in Vietnam. Linda then married Jerry Kenneth Sproul who was also a father to him. Bruce was raised and attended schools in Idaho Falls and attended Bonneville High School. On February 16, 1991, he married Trishna Ann Goodsell; they were blessed with 2 daughters; Nichole and Brittany and 3 grandchildren. Bruce worked for The City of Idaho Falls, at The Rose Hill Cemetery for many years. He was an avid gun enthusiast and was a member of Cedar Hills Gun Club. He enjoyed video games, tormenting his siblings and children, leather work, and was a talented cook and baseball player. He is survived by his wife, Trishna Ann Goodsell; daughters, Nichole (Mer Riah) Goodsell-Hall, Brittany (James Curry) Goodsell; grandchildren, Isabelle, Aiden, Johnathan; sisters, Zona Nelson, Jerilyn (Marvin) Arriola, Alisha (Randy) Homer, Kimilee (Jeremy) Ward; brother, Jerry K. (Tammy) Sproul and his fur-babies, Whisky and Pooter, all of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Bruce Goodsell, Jerry Sproul and grandparents, Elmer and Zona Hall. A viewing will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Michael 2/23/1970 - "Bruce" 2/26/2020Goodsell
