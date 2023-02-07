Compassionate, intelligent, beautiful, nurturing, devoted, responsible, interesting, positive with a vivacious personality. These words combined , describe Sandra Gordon who left earth for a better place on January 24, 2023. There is more to know about this incredible person in her 64 years of enjoying life. Graduating high school in Denver Colorado, Sandi jumped into the medical field working as a tech in the cardiovascular department in Denver. In 1982, she moved to Florida to pioneer an ultrasound mobile lab program. She instantly fell in love with the ocean and beaches. It was there where she met and married the love of her life, Ray. For many years she successfully managed "Fitness on the Move", a health club in Fort Myers, Florida. Ray and Sandi combined his work with her insatiable quest to learn and see new things with multiple road trips (her favorite word). National parks and historic sites ranked high on her list of must do's. This took her travels to all 50 states and 14 foreign countries. Moving to Idaho Falls in 2010, she used her previous experience in health and fitness to become a certified personal trainer at Club Apple. It was there she discovered her greatest passion, the Rock Steady Boxing Program for people with Parkinson's. Empowering people with Parkinson's to fight back against the disease is what Sandi was all about. Even in her last months of fighting cancer she would daily watch the Rock Steady Boxing classes at the Club on the cameras and they would all wave to her. She would say her Parkinson's friends gave her strength. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, February 10th, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Club Apple (2030 Jennie Lee Drive, Idaho Falls) or watch the live stream on https://youtube.com/@Club_Apple. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snake River Animal Shelter in remembrance of her love for animals. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sandra 6/6/1958 - 1/24/2023Colleen Gordon
