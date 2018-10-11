Denise Gotch
Mary Denise Gotch, 61, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away of kidney and liver failure on Oct. 7, 2018.
Denise was born May 16, 1957, to Noel and Joanne (Leonardson) Gotch. She grew up in Shelley, Idaho, along with her brother, Dwain.
Denise and her family spent her childhood traveling, camping, fishing and relaxing at their summer home in Palisades. When she wasn’t lovingly battling her older brother, she enjoyed arts and crafts, dancing, crocheting and even starred in a small town production of “Sleeping Beauty”. She had many talents and even made her own clothes in high school. As a young woman, she loved to travel and treasured her trips to Europe with her schoolmates.
Denise gave birth to her best friend, Mary Shelise, on July 19, 1978. From the moment Shelise was born, they were inseparable. Whether they were watching movies, going on weekend adventures, camping in Idaho with family or attending gem shows (she acquired quite the collection of unique and beautiful stones!), they have always been inseparable.
Denise retired earlier this year from the state of Utah Department of Public Safety after 38 years of service.
Denise was a loving mother, sister, daughter and aunt.
Denise was preceded in death by her father, Noel, and her mother, Joanne.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelise; brother, Dwain (Jodi); nephews, Mathew (Amber), Conley (Kristen) and Bryce; and many loving great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Taylor Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.