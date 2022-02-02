Florine "Mickey" Marie Gourley, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022, at her home after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Mickey was born May 11, 1934, in Fromberg, Montana, to Edward Valentine Moran and Florine Augusta Kitzman Moran. Her early school years were spent in a one room school house in Bozeman and Billings, Montana. In 1948, the family moved to Idaho Falls to build and operate the Motor-Vu Drive In. She attended O.E. Bell Junior High School and graduated 4th in her class from Idaho Falls High School in 1952. After graduating, she was recruited by the Department of Energy to work at the AEC site. On August 21, 1955, she married Lewis John Gourley at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Idaho Falls, ID. They had four children. While raising her children she enjoyed her time being a substitute teacher. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, bridge and playing games with her children and grandchildren. Mickey is survived by her daughter, Leslie Jo (Bruce E.) Hayes of Killeen, TX; daughter, Marie Teresa (James D.) Burton of Grace, ID; son, Douglas William Gourley of Idaho Falls, ID; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Florine Augusta Moran; husband, Lewis John Gourley; and daughter, Cynthia Ann Gourley Chow. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, with Reverend Ruth Marsh officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Florine "Mickey" 5/11/1934 - 1/29/2022Marie Gourley