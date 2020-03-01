Barbara Ellen Goyen, aged 92, died at the home of her son and daughter-in-law on February 22, 2020. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice for the last two weeks of her life. Barbara was born February 11, 1928 in Casper, Wyoming, the only child of August and Jessie Leiman. She also had 9 half-brothers and sisters from her mother's previous marriage to Levi Horton. Barbara married Ray Goyen in Idaho Falls on November 4, 1947. Together they had 5 children, whom Barbara cared for as a stay-at-home mom. At the age of 12, she, together with her mother and half-sister, Jean Horton, became Jehovah's Witnesses after in-depth study of the Bible in Yakima, WA. From that time till her death, she was a zealous, dedicated evangelizer and teacher of the Bible herself. She carried on that work even in her early teenage years, visiting homes in Jefferson, Bonneville and Bingham counties on her bicycle. Over the many decades of her work, she was instrumental in helping dozens of others to learn Bible truth that led to their dedication to the Creator, Jehovah God. As a homemaker, wife and mother, she exemplified the qualities of a capable wife as described in Proverbs chapter 31. She was an accomplished seamstress who knew how to tailor clothing for men, women and children, including tailored men's suits, wedding dresses, etc. She had that rare personality combination of both tough-mindedness together with tenderness and empathy-tough on herself, but gentle, understanding and kind to others. She was preceded in death by her parents, her numerous half-siblings and her husband of 54 years, Ray Goyen. Survivors include her 5 children and their mates: Dennis Goyen (Barbara), Russel Goyen (Jan), Bobbi Jo Larson (Larry), Kelly Goyen (Nazreen), Rae Lynn Patterson (Bruce). She had 5 grandchildren and one great-grandson. A memorial service for her will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1480 Jefferson St., Idaho Falls. Barbara 2/11/1928 - 2/22/2020Ellen Goyen
