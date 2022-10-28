Virginia Grasmick passed away at her home on October 19,2022. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Mollie (Niedehaus) Grasmick, brothers Leo (Betty) and Jake (Mary), and sisters Carol and Lucille. Jeanie, as her family called her, was born in April 1941 in St. Anthony, ID the youngest of the five children. The family were immigrant farmers and she was surrounded by her maternal grandparents as well as numerous aunts,uncles, and cousins. She loved spending her youth on the farm. When her father could no longer work the farm and decided to retire, her parents bought a home in Idaho Falls taking Jeanie and brother Jake to the big city. She cared for both her parents until their deaths. She passed away in the same house her parents had purchased years earlier. Jeanie worked over twenty years in a finance office until they went out of business. She then worked for the INL at the site in the Arco desert until she retired. She loved her faith. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls for decades. She taught Sunday School classes for many years. Services will be held November 3rd 2022 at 1:00PM at The First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, Idaho Falls, ID, Pastor Phil Hagen officiating. A small luncheon follow. The family will have already had a private gravesite service so no other service will take place at the gravesite. She will be interred at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls,ID. The family asks that in lieu of flowers well wishers donate to charitable causes instead. Jeanie loved donating to Veterans organizations, her church, and Boys Town USA. Virginia Grasmick
