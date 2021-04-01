Charlene Gray passed away peacefully in her home in Menan, ID on March 21, 2021, at the age of 84, surrounded by her family and loving husband Ralph W. Gray. She fought a courageous battle against cancer for 16 years and lived her final months with grace and great faith. Charlene was born in the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital on July 17, 1936. Harvey Green, her Dad, was a telephone manager for Mountain States Telephone Company. To gain promotions, he moved the family throughout Idaho, from Idaho Falls, to Arco, to Driggs, to Gooding, and finally Payette. Because of these moves, Charlene knew what it was like to be a new kid in town and always made sure other new kids were welcome in her circle of friends. She kept these friendships throughout her life. She grew up in a fun-loving family, which consisted of Harvey (her dad), Donna (her mother), and her brothers Gene and Jay, she being the middle child. They found humor in anything and everything, and each joke only got better when it was retold. Charlene had an unshakable testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she enjoyed serving in the Relief Society Presidency, the Gilbert Arizona Temple and various callings in Primary and Sunday School. She loved those she served. She taught elementary school in Idaho Falls and Las Vegas, NV. She found great joy in teaching. She met her husband, Ralph W. Gray, at a BYU dance in Provo, UT, where he eventually succeeded at sweeping her off her feet. They loved dancing, attending BYU games and taking long walks together. The strength of their love was evident to all that knew them. After 64 years of marriage, she still took Ralph's breath away whenever she walked into a room. They lived in Provo, UT, Oakland, CA, Idaho Falls, ID, Las Vegas, NV, Menan, ID and Queen Creek, AZ during their years together. They were married in Payette, Idaho on September 15, 1956. Later, on March 26, 2019, they were sealed for time and eternity in the Gilbert, Arizona LDS Temple. She was the proud mother of three children - Tamera (Tammy), Thomas (Tom) and Traci - the three "Ts". She was also had 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren absolutely adored her. She was the heart of their family. They loved her infectious giggle and laughter. She played any game they desired, baked her delicious rolls, made raspberry jam, and sewed special treecko blankets that everyone loved. She was selfless and humble, always putting the needs of others first. She made immediate friends wherever she went. We will all miss her greatly but know she is overjoyed, as she meets cherished friends and family members who have passed before. Charlene Green Gray is predeceased by her children Tamera Ann Gray Call Fitzgibbons and Thomas William Gray; her father Harvey Gerald Green, her mother Donna Stephenson Green, her brother Harvey Eugene Green and nephew Justin Green. She is survived by her husband Ralph William Gray, her daughter Traci Lynette Gray Shope and son-in-law David Alan Shope; her brother Jay Steven (Karen) Green; her grandchildren Patrick (Monica) Gray, Candice (Art) Smith, Kristen (John) Kotsimbos, Cameron (Krysta) Call, Chaz (Kelly) Call, Joshua Gray, McKayla Shope and Ethan Shope; her great grandchildren Delaney Bemish-Rogers, Evan Gray, Marisa Gray, Tyler Smith, Mia Bemish, Rachel Smith and Bodhi Bemish. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Idaho, at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery arranged by Eckersell Funeral Home. A memorial service and celebration of Charlene's life will be held at a later date, still to be determined, in Queen Creek, Arizona. Charlene 7/17/1936 - 3/27/2021Gray
