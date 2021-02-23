Connie Marie Gray, 70, of Shelley, passed away February 21, 2021, at her home. Connie was born May 2, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Allen Rey Butikofer and Lorna Mae Wadsworth Butikofer. She grew up and attended schools in Coltman and graduated from Bonneville High School. She worked as a CNA before her marriage. On March 21, 1970, she married Wayne Arthur Gray in Coltman, Idaho. Connie and Wayne made their home in Shelley, Idaho, where Connie was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite calling was in the nursery. All of the kids became her own. She loved the outdoors and sports. She was known for being loud at football and soccer games. She had an infectious laugh. Connie is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Arthur Gray, Sr. of Shelley, ID; daughter-in-law, April Gray of Rigby, ID; son, Matt Gray of Shelley, ID; son, Wayne Gray, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mike (Chatchada) Gray of Pace, FL; daughter, Angela (Daniel) Martin of Shelley, ID; daughter, Sarah Gray of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Eugene Butikofer of Coltman, ID; brother, Keith (Debra) Butikofer of Coltman, ID; sister, Patricia Butikofer of Yelm, WA; sister, Susan (Brad) Anselmo of Nampa, ID; sister, Janice (Winston) Peterson of Eagle Mountain, UT; sister, Jolene (Dave) Blakely of Lorenzo, ID; brother, Jeff (Paige) Butikofer of Coltman, ID; brother, Kelly Butikofer of Salt Lake City, UT; sister-in-law, Alice Gray of Blackfoot, ID; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Bill Gray, and sister-in-law, Evelyn Butikofer. Family memorial services will be held in April. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Connie 5/2/1950 - 2/21/2021Gray
