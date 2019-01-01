Mary Gray, 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away December 29, 2018 at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living Center. She was born April 15, 1937 in Lamar, Colorado to Alfred and Neillie Hogan Clester. She graduated from Lamar High School and attended Joplin Bible College in Joplin, Missouri. On March 25, 1961, she married Hermon Gray in Lamar, Colorado. She was employed at Larned State Hospital for several years in Larned, Kansas. She also worked as a cook at Garfield Elementary School in Garfield, Kansas. She lived her last two years at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She will be sorely missed. Mary is survived by her daughters, Beth Emily of Missouri, Lillie Brown of Idaho Falls, Idaho, nephew, Floyd Clester of Texas, niece, Karen Clester of California, grandchildren, Miranda, Tabitha, Kelly and great grandchildren, Emma and Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Floyd Clester and Roy Clester. Mary's wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes scattered with her husband. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Mary 4/15/1937 - 12/29/2018Gray