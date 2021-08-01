Nona Olean Coleman Gray, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Olean was born on September 18, 1932, in Garfield, Idaho to Ace and Nona Baker Coleman. She grew up in Rigby, Idaho, where she graduated from Rigby High School in 1950. In June 1950, she married Kenneth D. Gray. To this union, 3 children were born: Kenny, Teresa, and Carol. They were later divorced. Olean lived in Idaho Falls her entire adult life. She worked for First Federal and Washington Federal. After 34 years she retired in June 2002 as a loan officer. Olean was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a member of the Soroptimist Rocky Mountain Region. She loved animals and always had a pet. She bowled for many years on various leagues, coached children's leagues, and received many awards including Bowler of the Year. She was a strong, independent, and driven woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. She is survived by her son Kenny Gray of Idaho Falls, ID; her daughters: Teresa (David) Card of Sandy, UT, and Carol (Brad) Larsen of Idaho Falls, ID; her sister Vicki (Ivan) Williams of Pocatello, ID; her granddaughters: Merilee (Erin) DeSpain of Sandy, UT, Laurel (Jared) Remm of West Valley City, UT, Morgan (Asael) Lopez of Orem, UT, and Kylee (Colby) May of Spanish Fork, UT; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters: Leola and Marie; and her great-granddaughter, Hazel. The family would like to say a special thank you to Aspen Hospice, Symbii Home Health, and the 3rd-floor staff at EIRMC for the wonderful care given to their mom and the compassion shown to the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Bonneville Humane Society, 444 N. Eastern Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402, or to a local animal shelter of your choice. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, at Grant Central Cemetery. The family will receive from 6-8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Olean 9/18/1932 - 7/25/2021Gray
+1
News Trending Today
-
Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly extorted $45,000 over three years from immigrant
-
Bandits making a postseason run to defend their American Legion title
-
COVID-19 cases pop up in Custer, Butte counties
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after admitting to raping child
-
Christiansen, Nicole
-
Burtenshaw, Craig
-
Willmore, Beth Parker
-
Eastern Idaho hospitals not requiring COVID vaccines for employees — yet
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after reportedly attacking employee at group home
-
Idaho Falls lets alcohol be served at attraction under restoration