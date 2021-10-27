Ralph Edwin Gray, 76, of Rigby, passed away peacefully with his children by his side October 12, 2021. Ralph was born March 27, 1945, in Idaho Falls, ID, to William Porter Gray Jr. and Alberta Betsy Mawson Gray. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1963. He also attended Ricks College in Rexburg. In 1965, he married Carolyn Lucille Wood, and they had two children, Kelli Jean and Dennis Ralph. They were later divorced. In 1978, he married Elaine Julia Greenfield in Idaho Falls, ID. Ralph and Elaine made their home in Ucon and Rigby, ID, where Ralph worked as a truck driver. After retirement in 2011, Ralph and Elaine split their time between Rigby and Boulder City, NV, where they would enjoy the warm weather while exploring the area. He was a member of the Idaho Falls Russet Lions Club where he served as a past president. As a Lion, he was active in many community service projects. He loved working at Noise Park and proudly transported donated corneas from Idaho to the airplane in Salt Lake. He was also active with the Idaho Falls Cutter Racing at Sandy Downs and Jefferson County. He was a member of the NRA and was an avid black powder shooter competing and winning several turkey shoots. He started operating equipment at an early age, growing up on his father's tractors, and excavating equipment. He would often say, "There's not much with wheels and an engine that I couldn't move." He worked his entire life behind the wheel, in construction, livestock, tour bus driver, long haul, and his favorite, fairway mower at Pinecrest Golf Course. He loved traveling and was proud to have driven though all lower 48 states. He would drive 2000 miles to see his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. He loved watching western movies and listening to country music. He spent many hours reading western novels and crocheted many afghans for family members. He could often be found playing pool at Plaza Lanes or out having coffee at Mitchells truck stop. Ralph is survived by his wife, Elaine Gray of Rigby, ID; sister, Jan Moorehead of Idaho Falls; daughter, Kelli Gray Wells of Mankato, MN; son, Dennis Ralph (Melissa) Gray of Idaho Falls; six grandchildren, Shelby, Donovan, and Jamie Wells of MN, and Aspen, Cloey, and Kylee Gray of Idaho Falls; aunt, Vee (Hank) Shumate of NV; uncle, Don (Gloria) Mawson of AZ; uncle Dean Gray of UT; and uncle, Gene Covert of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alberta Gray, and brother, Dennis Dean Gray. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will host a lunch starting at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 325 Elm Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Ralph 3/27/1945 - 10/12/2021Gray
