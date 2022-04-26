Dale Martin Green, 62, of Rexburg, ID passed away April 22, 2022 after a year and a half battle with cancer. He was born November 24, 1959 in St. Anthony, ID to Dean H. Green and Deanna Keller Green. He grew up in Ashton and Island Park and attended North Fremont School District. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served an LDS mission in Roanoke, Virginia, then attended Ricks College and ISU where he graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting. He spent his entire career as a financial advisor. While attending Ricks College he met Annette Reese and they were married July 29, 1983, in the Idaho Falls Temple. He served in many different callings in his wards. Dale's favorite place on earth was Island Park, where he spent all his free time hunting, fishing, and enjoying its beauty and wildlife. He is survived by his wife, Annette Green, his children, Corey S. (Calene) Green of Sugar City, Idaho, Brody D. (Rosalyn) Green of Rexburg, Idaho, Kaylee A. (Colton) Trane of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jade K.(Lauren) Green of Ucon, Idaho, Tehya S. (Johnathan) Hark of Newdale, Idaho, his mother, Deanna Green of Rexburg, Idaho, his sisters, Lorri (Scott) Ghormley of Bullhead City, Arizona, Lanette (Jerry) Simpson of St. Anthony, Idaho, Lindy (Jasen) Owens of Rexburg, Idaho, Percia (Doug) Drake of Rexburg, Idaho, his brothers, David (Jolana) Green of Rexburg, Idaho, Dean (Merla) Green of Rexburg, Idaho, and 11 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Dean H. Green. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 26th at the Henry's Fork Stake Center. The family will receive friends Monday, April 25th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment will be in the Island Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Dale 11/24/1959 - 4/22/2022M. Green