Dorothy Elder Green was born Dorothy Georgette Elder on July 6th, 1922 to Curtis & Grace Mitchell in Bennett, Arapaho County Colorado. She was the 11th child and was known for a smile and loved a good joke! Her father had died when she was young and during the "Dust Bowl" years farming became difficult in Colorado. The family sold and relocated near some of her brothers here in Idaho close to Ausgad. She graduated High School in Idaho Falls. During the 2nd world war Dorothy and two of her brothers moved to California to work in the Aircraft industry. One of the brothers enlisted in the service and was sent overseas but Dorothy stayed in California. She was an original "Rosey the Riveter" and worked for Douglas Aircraft until she retired 20 years later. While at Douglas Aircraft she met Mr. Harold Green the love of her life. He was known as "Smokey" to all around him and they were married Dec 24th, 1944 until his death in November of 1992. Smoky and Dot would dance with friends to records in the living room, went to concerts on the pier, and were active in the Masonic Lodge. They lived in the same home for the entirety of their live together in Venice California. Dorothy passed in Pocatello, Idaho at 98 on December 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her siblings Clair, Rolland, Viola, Sylvan, Bruce, Robbie, Ruby, Chester, Ivon, & Alvon. Public notice will be given when Services can be held at Wilks Funeral Home and possibly California early spring. She was happy and lively and will be remembered lovingly by many nephews, nieces, and many friends. Memories and condolences may be left with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com Dorothy 7/6/1922 - 12/19/2020Elder Green
