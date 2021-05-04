Lynn Calvin Green, 78, of Rigby, Idaho passed away on Sunday April 18, 2021 at his home in Rigby. Lynn was born in Rigby on February 28, 1943 to Calvin and Lillie Green. Lynn graduated from Rigby High School where he loved to play basketball. Lynn spent much of his life working on the family farm and ranch in Menan. On March 30, 1973, Lynn married Sandra Wylie in Jackson, Wyoming. Lynn worked for the State of Idaho as a potato inspector. Lynn had a love for the outdoors. Lynn spent much of his time after work on the Snake River with friends fly fishing and later became an avid bass fisherman in which he was an amateur competitor. Lynn loved to spend time on Palisades Reservoir trolling for fish with his family. Even in his elderly years, Lynn would regularly peruse through a fishing magazine and buy fishing tackle that he would never use. After Lynn's retirement, he enjoyed golfing. He spent most days and some days all-day with friends at Jefferson Hills. As Lynn's health declined, he wasn't able to leave his home as often as he wanted, but he enjoyed seeing his grand kids and calling family every day. He very much enjoyed family and friends visiting him at his home. Lynn is survived by his wife Sandra and his son, Dustin (Rachael) of Victor. Lynn loved his three grandchildren: Benson, Charlotte, and Hannah. Graveside services were held at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 11:00 am under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Lynn 2/28/1943 - 4/18/2021Calvin Green
