Marsha Kofoed Green of Hutto, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after years of battling different forms of cancer. She was born to Dean Byington Kofoed and Erma Jean Chaffin Kofoed of Terreton, Idaho (later Iona, Idaho) on December 30, 1948, in Pocatello, Idaho. Marsha attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University, where she received her Bachelor degrees in Elementary and Special Education. She spent her career as a teacher throughout the course of her life, eventually retiring from the Richland, Washington School District in 2013. Marsha married William R. Green on April 29, 1977, in San Diego, California. They would later divorce, but remained mutually supportive of their children, Tim and Wendy. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in a variety of callings throughout her life, as well as worked in the Richland Temple in various capacities. She is survived by one son: Timothy (Christy) Green; one daughter: Wendy Green; two grandsons: Stetson Green and Austin Green; three brothers: Randall (Diane) Kofoed, Steven Kofoed and Robert (Martie) Kofoed; two sisters: Vickie (Robert) Jones and Sharon (William) Froehlich; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as six grand-puppies: Pork Chop, Sweetie Pea, Maggie Moo, Coco, Daisy and Opal. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents: Dean Byington Kofoed and Erma Jean Chaffin; and one nephew: Jamie Johnathan Jones. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Clark Ward Building, 198 N. 4300 E. Rigby, Idaho 83442. Friends and family may gather from 9:30 a.m.to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church for the viewing. Internment will be at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, immediately following funeral service. Services are under the care of Eckersell Memorial Chapel, Rigby, Idaho. If you would like, in lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Marsha's name to Texas Oncology Foundation in Dallas, Texas or Huntsman Cancer Research in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marsha 12/30/1948 - 7/28/2021Kofoed Green
