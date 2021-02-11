Naomi Green, 86 of Idaho Falls and formerly of Menan, Idaho passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Florence, Alabama. She was born March 26, 1934 in Menan, Idaho, the daughter of Seymore Ray Green and Donetta Raymond Green. Naomi grew up in Menan, Idaho. She attended schools in Menan and Rigby, Idaho. She graduated from Rigby High School in the Class of 1952. She was part of the first class to attend Rigby High School after the school in Menan burned down. Naomi worked as a filing clerk for 18 years at the Idaho National Laboratories. She had lived in Menan, Idaho, Idaho Falls, Idaho and recently with her son in Anderson, Alabama. She was a member the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Naomi enjoyed knitting, crocheting while on the long bus rides to the INL. Naomi is survived by her sons, Roger Wayne Byram of Anderson, Alabama and Jim Byram of Idaho Falls, Idaho, brothers and sisters June (Brent) Call of Grant, Idaho, Ruth Hansen of Annis, Joan (Clyde) Boyce of Lewisville, Neil (Mildred) Sauer of Monteview, Don (Ila) Rawlins of Menan, Kay (Karen) Chandler, Chimo (Nola) Arellano of North Carolina, Four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Lynn Ballard, and three brothers, Wayne Green, Marvin Green and Ross Green. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Family will visit with friends prior to the service from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Naomi 3/26/1934 - 2/4/2021Green
