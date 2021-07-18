James Reed Greenhalgh, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 12, 2021, at his home. Jim was born September 14, 1943, in Chester, Idaho, to Edgar Reed Greenhalgh and Lavina Grace Lecheminant Greenhalgh. He grew up and attended schools in St. Anthony and Idaho Falls. He also attended Ricks College and ISU. Jim served in the United States Army. He made his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked as a welder. Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the American Legion. He coordinated military rites for veterans for several years. He was a hunter's safety instructor for 20 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, and hunting. Jim is survived by his children, Margaret (Robert) Purcell of Idaho Falls, ID, Amy (C.J.) Justice of Idaho Falls, ID, Sharen (Doug Ward) Rasmussen of Idaho Falls, ID, J.R. (Samantha) Greenhalgh of Idaho Falls, ID, and Stephanie (Marty) Sabin of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Jean G. (Mac, deceased) McCain of UT, John F. (Gena, deceased)Greenhalgh of UT, Paul L. (Gail) Greenhalgh of ID, Gayla A. (Kay) McMurtrey of Idaho Falls, ID, and Dave E. (Rochelle) Greenhalgh of Idaho Falls, ID; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Adam Greenhalgh, and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to American Legion Post 56 ,485 Constitution Way, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jim 9/14/1943 - 7/12/2021Greenhalgh
