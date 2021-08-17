Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Margaret Greenhalgh, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed peacefully on August 14, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. Margaret was born April 19, 1929, in Squirrel, Idaho, to Richard C Waddell and Muriel House Waddell. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Squirrel through the eight grade and graduated from Ashton High School in 1947. On August 7, 1950, she married Sylvan Greenhalgh in Rexburg, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 22, 1971. Sylvan and Margaret made their home in Idaho Falls where Margaret worked for the ID Store and then the Bank of Idaho for 20 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Margaret served as a ward librarian, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, Compassionate Service Leader and visiting teacher. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed puzzles, long drives, and she loved the Utah Jazz. Margaret is survived by her three children, Anne (Mark) Bennion of Star Valley, WY, Leslie (David) Carr of Hurricane, UT, Brian (Shelly) Greenhalgh of Idaho Falls; sister, Jean Clark of Idaho Falls, ID; 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan Greenhalgh; parents; two grandsons, Matthew Sylvan Bennion and Andrew David Carr; two sisters, Beth Elliott and Barbara Nelson; and an infant daughter. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. The services will be broadcast live to Margaret's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery next to her sweetheart, Sylvan. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Aspen Home Health and Hospice, especially Lisa, Nicole and Ashley, for the loving care provided to Margaret in her final days. Also, to Kerry Eyerly who took such vigilant care of our loving mother. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Margaret 4/19/1929 - 8/14/2021Greenhalgh