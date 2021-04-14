Arlen "Art" Glen Greenwell, 86, of St. Anthony, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2021. He was born February 22, 1935, in West Weber, Utah, to Glen and Jeanette Shaw Greenwell. He spent most of his early years in North Ogden, Utah. After high school, Art served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission. After returning home he joined the US Army and was stationed in Alaska where he served as a medic. He was then in the National Guard for many years after his honorable discharge from active duty. He married Janet Bolan and they were blessed with two daughters, LuWana (Jerry) Day and Barbara Christiansen. He and Janet later divorced. Art was a mechanic by trade and worked for both Ogden and North Ogden cities. He was reunited with his high school sweetheart, Pearl Jackson, and they were married in 1991. He moved to St. Anthony with her, and her family became his. Art enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was active in his LDS ward and served in multiple callings. He was a member of the American Legion and was still participating in their activities. He loved retired life, visiting all the local business employees, and his café buddies. He is survived by his children, LuWana and Barbara, both of Utah, Cindy (Brad Williams) Eckman of Teton, Cody (Kaelyn) Eckman and Chance (Amy) Eckman all of St. Anthony; siblings, LaRae Henneck, Carol Messerly, and Merrill (Jaylene) Greenwell; 12 grandchildren and 14 1/2 great-grandchildren; and good friends, Lee, Calvin "Tex", Mike, and Phil. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for their expert and loving care. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Art to your favorite charity, or you can buy a box of popsicles to share with the neighbors. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at the St. Anthony LDS Stake Center, 247 East 4th North, with Bishop Russ Miller officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Arlen 2/22/1935 - 4/10/2021Greenwell