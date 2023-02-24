On February 16, 2023 Jerry Grenz died peacefully at age 80 at his home in Casa Grande, AZ. Jerome Carl Grenz was born October 13, 1942 in Malta, Montana to Carl Gottfried Grenz and Katherine Werth Grenz. He graduated from Antelope High School in Montana and studied architectural drafting at Montana State University. In 1967 he married June (Plush) and adopted and became dad to daughters Shannon and Pamela. A son, Michael, was born in 1972. Years later they divorced. Jerry served as a reserve in the Army National Guard of Idaho and North Dakota Detachment One 957th Engineer Company where he was honorably discharged in 1971. Jerry worked many years for Morrison-Knudsen Company in Boise, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and other states. He was also employed at Omaha, Nebraska with Peter Kiewit and Sons. Later work took him to Idaho Falls where he worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory for M-K, Parsons Environmental and Bechtel. He retired in 2004 and continued to consult for another three years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the National Geographic Society, and Iron Workers Local No. 793 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers. Jerry was an avid hunter and sportsman. He was a AAA Silhouette shooter, an NRA Instructor and founding member of Stillwater Tactical. Many weekends and vacations were spent deer, duck or pheasant hunting. Fishing, boating and camping with the family was also a favorite past-time. He enjoyed all types of car racing and competitively raced HO Slot Cars up until his death. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving children are Shannon Grenz (Dave Roesch) of Scottsdale, AZ; Pamela (Ren) Reyes of Boise, ID; and son Michael Grenz of Portland, OR as well as grand-daughter Miranda Reyes. Private services will be held at a later date. Jerome Grenz
