Donna Elizabeth Hart Griebenow (Beth) was born December 12, 1934 to Guy Earl and Elizabeth Van Cleave Hart in Polk County, Oregon. She passed away, at her home in Idaho Falls, on August 14, 2021. Beth spent her early life on the family farm in Polk County and attended a one room grade-school in Bridgeport. When she was 8 her father died and, a few years later, her mother moved the family to Salem, Oregon where Beth and her siblings completed their public schooling. Beth spent her senior high school year in a Secretarial Science work-study program in which she attended school half-days and worked half-days as a secretary for Equitable Life Insurance Company. Beth graduated from Salem High School in 1954. Beth met Merle Griebenow during her senior year of high school and neither of them ever looked further. Together, they planned their entire life - a plan they initiated by marrying on Sept. 5, 1954. Beth worked as a secretary for Oregon State University to fund Merle's education. Beth and Merle moved to Idaho Falls in June 1957 when Merle took a position at the National Reactor Testing Station (NRTS) now known as INL. Beth always worked to help finance her family. She first worked as a secretary at the NRTS Chemical Processing Plant. Later, after their first son was born, she taught preschool at the Presbyterian Church so she could be home whenever the boys were - the number one focus for both Beth and Merle. It was while teaching preschool that she first discovered her love of painting and her even greater love of teaching art. Following her time as a preschool teacher, she learned how to upholster furniture and opened an in-home upholstery business to help cover the college expenses for her four boys. Once the boys' education was assured and the extra money was not important, she turned to her love of watercolor painting full time. Her talent in watercolor was rewarded with multiple local and state awards. She was regularly juried into the Idaho State Watercolor Society's annual traveling show. Of her jury-selected paintings, "Rings and Things" received the Juror's Choice Award in 1993, she won the Windsor and Newton Award in 2001, and the Daler-Rowney Award in 2002. In 1983, Beth traveled to Washington D.C. to represent the state of Idaho in a special art exhibition held during the presidential inauguration. In 2008 she was the guest artist for the Eastern Idaho State Fair. She was the first local artist to have two paintings selected, by members, for the Annual Eagle Rock Art Guild Posters featured at the annual sidewalk art show held each summer along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt, where she was a regular exhibitor. Her art is displayed in numerous private homes and offices as well as galleries throughout Idaho. Beth's love of painting was expressed through her desire to teach others. Together with two artist friends, billing themselves as Three Eyes on Art, she traveled widely to teach art. Beth introduced many of the well-known local artists to watercolor and took great pleasure when the quality of her students' work exceeded her own. In one of the many interviews Beth gave regarding her career as an artist, she said, "my life is filled with joy and color." This was evident in her paintings and in how she lived her life. Beth is survived by Merle, her husband for nearly 67 years, and by her four boys; Rick of Idaho Falls, Ron (wife Kate) of Fort Collins, CO; Bret (wife Cara) of Carrollton, VA; Brad (wife Peggy) of Monument, CO. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Regena and Paul - children of Rick and Carolyn; Claire and Nick - children of Ron and Kate; Rebecca and Sam - children of Brad and Peggy; Ryan and Bryce - children of Bret and Trudy; as well as 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and all siblings. A celebration of her life will be held on September 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Street, where she was a founding member. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Eagle Rock Art Guild (www.eaglerockartguild.com) or The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (www.theartmuseum.org). Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Beth 12/12/1934 - 8/14/2021Griebenow
