Rick was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 21, 1958, to Merle and Beth Griebenow. He began his education at Lincoln Grade School. When he was in the 4th grade, Rick and his family moved to the rural, New Sweden Area west of Idaho Falls. He always considered the move to be one of the best things that happened to him. He loved country life and working for area farmers, moving irrigation-pipe, driving tractors or anything else related to farming. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1976 and then attended the University of Idaho where he obtained a BS in Agricultural Science. In 1980, Rick and Carolyn Hanson (Daughter of David and Mary Hanson of Idaho Falls) were married and began their life together working at a cattle feedlot in American Falls, Idaho. Rick worked for cattle ranchers in both Idaho and Montana before deciding to further his education. With Carolyn’s support, Rick enrolled at the University of Missouri, Columbia and obtained a master’s degree in Beef Production. With his MS in hand, he and Carolyn moved on to Purdue University to obtain a PhD studying the blending of feed stocks to obtain the best flavor in prime beef. He applied this knowledge and skill managing ranches and cattle herds across the United States and during a summer “Farmer-to-Farmer” volunteer trip to Ahmabu Bello University College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Nigeria. Rick and Carolyn divorced in 2005. Later, he met Jennifer Kermeen and they were married on February 10, 2011 and divorced in 2015. In addition to direct involvement in agriculture, Rick loved teaching the subject and taught at both Oneida Baptist Institute and Eastern Kentucky University. He also loved hunting and fishing. He pursued deer and elk with both rifle and bow. He claimed to have been Idaho’s youngest trophy hunter by turning down a fork-horn buck, when he was five years old, because it was too small. While living in Kentucky, he realized the beauty and value in the large, hundred-year-old, oak planks in tobacco-curing barns that were no longer used. Using the salvaged oak he began a successful furniture-manufacturing business. Later he began replicating trout, in both acrylic and bronze, to incorporate in oak furniture desired by flyfishing enthusiasts. He also lathe-turned “Cracked Lamps”, primarily from Juniper, all of which he sold through his business, Fish Art LLC. Rick died of a sudden heart attack while working in Caldwell, Idaho. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and has entered into eternal life; 1 Corinthians 15:54-56 - When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: “Death is swallowed up in victory.” “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” Rick is survived by his two children, Regena (Brian) Barrett of Florence, Arizona and Paul (Rachel) Griebenow of Blaine, Washington, as well as his father (Merle); three brothers, Ron (Kate), Bret (Cara), and Brad (Peggy); and three grandchildren Sharon, Caleb, and Ruth Barrett. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Beth Hart Griebenow. No service has been scheduled at this time. Rick volunteered at foodbanks almost everywhere he lived, and the family asks that a donation be made to your local food bank in Rick’s memory. Rick Griebenow
