Earl "Hap" Arthur Griffel passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, with family at his side in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born in Ashton, Idaho, on June 15,1927, to Arthur "Pete" Griffel and Minnie Lenz Griffel. Earl was raised on the family farm and attended school at Hugginsville, Idaho. Earl entered the U.S. Army in February of 1950, and was station at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Korean Conflict. On April 10,1952, Earl married Margaret Helene Mackert of St. Anthony, Idaho. Earl and Margaret made their home in Squirrel, Idaho, where they farmed and ranched, and raised a family. They were married for 53 years. In addition to farming and ranching, Earl was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time in the surrounding mountains camping and on back country horse rides with his family and friends. In his early years, Earl was an expert trapper and spent the early winter season running a trap line in the local mountains. Earl is survived by his sons David (Sally) Griffel of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Doug (Teressa) Griffel of Winifred, Montana; his grandchildren, Jordan (Meagan) Griffel, Colter (Katrina) Griffel, Ethan (Jessy) Griffel, Kade (Sarah) Griffel and Rachel Griffel; and ten great grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Earl was proceeded in death by his wife Margaret, his parents, a sister Irene Griffel Burt, and brothers Henry Griffel, Floyd Griffel, and Everett Griffel. The Family would like to thank The Gables of Idaho Falls, and Hands of Hope Health Care and Hospice for their loving care provided this past year. Private family services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Earl "Hap" 6/15/1927 - 11/8/2022Griffel
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.