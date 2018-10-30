Our beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, Carol Lynne Garner Griffeth passed away Saturday October 27, 2018 at her home in the Burton area of Rexburg, Idaho, surrounded by her family.
Carol was born November 30, 1938 in Rupert, Idaho and raised in Burley, Idaho where her family farmed. She graduated from Burley High School in 1957. She attended BYU where she studied elementary education and modern dance. There, in 1958 she met the love of her life, Gary Griffeth. They were married on September 22, 1959 in the Logan LDS temple.
They began married life at BYU then moved to Los Angeles where Gary went to Physical Therapy School, and then UCLA. In 1967 the young family moved to Rexburg, where Gary began the Health Science department and the areas 1st Physical Therapy practice. Carol continued her schooling part time as the family grew. A devoted lifelong learner, Carol was persistent on finishing her degree. Carol graduated from BYU with her bachelor's degree in elementary education after her 6th child. She especially loved studies in World Religion's, Art and Sculpture.
Carol was a beloved wife and mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Carol had a passion for teaching kids to read and tutored children in her home for many years.
Her life was a beautiful pattern of service, and selflessness. She cherished lifelong friendships in her many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which she loved. She was devoted to her Savior, Jesus Christ and knew him personally. She was an avid reader and spent countless hours in the scriptures during her long illness.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Gary Jr. and an infant grandson. She is survived by her husband George Garald (Gary) Griffeth, her 7 siblings and her 8 children; Alicia (Duane) Siddoway of Rexburg, Diane (Conway) Snyder of Salt Lake City, Russell (Becky) Griffeth of Idaho Falls, Chad (Patrea) Griffeth of Heber, Matthew (Natacia) Griffeth of Salt Lake City, Katie (Michael) Taylor of Smithfield, Jared (Laura) Griffeth of Rigby and Dallin Charles Griffeth of Salt Lake City, 29 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Burton Ward Building on 3958 W 2000 S, Rexburg. Friends may call at Flamm Funeral home at 61 N 1st E, Rexburg, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Friday, November 2, 2018, or at the church Saturday, 9:45 to 10:45. Interment will be in the Burton cemetery. Special thanks to Signature Home Health and Hospice for their tender care.