Delila Griffin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital after lingering health problems. Delila was born in Rigby, Idaho on March 24, 1943 to Raymond L. Andersen and Evelyn Jeppson. They farmed and lived in Clark, just east of Rigby. She attended schools in Rigby until the end of her sophomore year when her family moved to Moore, Idaho. She then attended Butte High School in Arco graduating in 1961. She married Clair Bowden in August of 1961. Their first child, a son, Guy was born in 1963. Delila and Clair were divorced 1977 and she and Guy moved into Idaho Falls where she got work as a teller for the Bank of Commerce. She also sold Watkins products. In 1981 she met Wayne Dee Griffin and they were married on February 23, 1982 and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Wayne and Delila purchased a home in the Jameston/Taylor area where they currently reside. Delila is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She has served well in many Church positions. Both she and Wayne have also donated numerous hours of service in local community and civil service positions. Delila was preceeded in death by a son baby Scott, a daughter baby Teresa and three premature babies. She has also lost her parents, Raymond L. Andersen and Evelyn Jeppson, and sisters Rayola Strong and Barbara (Harvey) Williams. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Dee Griffin, a son Guy (Cheree) Bowden who now lives in Ririe, Idaho. Her brothers Raymond Lamar (Judy)Andersen, Merlin Kay (Debra) Andersen, Vaughn Lynn (Galene) Andersen and a sister Rosa Ann (Roger) Dye, stepsons Mike Dee (Jenny) Griffin, Mark Wayne (Cricket) Griffin, Monte Lynn (Janet) Griffin and stepdaughters Michelle (Tom) Brewington and Melinda Bond. Delila and Wayne have 20 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one in the oven. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Taylor Fourth Ward Chapel, 1101 East 1250 North in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley and Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com Delila 3/24/1943 - 2/23/2023A. Griffin
