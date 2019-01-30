Louis Browning Griffin, 33, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 24, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from an aortic aneurysm. Louis was born January 20, 1986, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Louis Henry Griffin and Judith Smith Griffin. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He was active in student government, serving as student body Vice President his Senior year in high school. He received a Student of the Year award his graduating year of 2004. He then attended Idaho State University. As a boy, he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and soccer, but he especially enjoyed riding his bike everywhere; around the neighborhood, camping, down Gilmore Summit, and even bear hunting. He was an accomplished horseman, riding horses and mules in the high country. He also enjoyed yard sales with his Grandma Helen and loved his Grandma Vera's cooking, especially her bread. Louis was the consummate angler, fishing from an early age with an emphasis on the South Fork, and steelheading on the Salmon River. His passion for hunting included waterfowl and big game. He was an accomplished archery elk hunter and had many adventures hunting with family. His favorite hunting was in the high country for big bucks. He worked many years at Sportsman's Warehouse, where he shared his passion and love of the outdoors with every customer, many who came to trust Louis for all of their hunting, fishing, and archery questions, and who often became his friends. His untimely passing came as a shock to all of his friends and family members. It is comforting to know he packed many adventures into his short life, from summiting the Grand Teton, to hunting in Zimbabwe with his family. Louis lived a life full of rich and rewarding experiences. Louis will be remembered by his dear friends and family for his gentle, tender, kind soul, for his amazing, often self-deprecating sense of humor, for his unforgettable, big, beautiful eyes, and as the ultimate outdoorsman. He also had a unique gift for endearing himself to and connecting with children, both in his personal life, and with the many kids he encountered at Sportsman's Warehouse, where he shared with them his love and knowledge of archery and the outdoors--often helping them set up and learn how to use their first bow, gun, or fishing pole. Louis is survived by his loving parents, Louis and Judy Griffin of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Michelle Grace Griffin of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandmother, Vera Griffin of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Louis B. Griffin, and his grandparents, Eli and Helen Smith of Salmon, ID. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Boyd Foster officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Louis's cremated remains will be scattered among his most cherished places. There will also be a memorial site in his name at the Salmon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation (Kids Fishing Clinic) at IFWF P.O. Box 2254 Boise, Idaho 83701 or Western Whitewater Association (Family River Boating) at WWA P.O. Box 8922, Boise, Idaho 83707. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Louis 1/20/1986 - 1/24/2019Browning Griffin