Bobette (Bobbe) Griffith passed away of COVID-19 on September 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and children. Bobbe was born on November 15, 1931, to Claude and Shirley Mae Criss in Kearney, Nebraska. When she was 12 years old, she moved with her family to Pocatello, Idaho. She attended Pocatello High School, playing flute in the band, serving in the royalty for two school dances, and participating in the pep club. She graduated in 1950. Bobbe received nursing training in Ogden, Utah where she graduated with honors and became a registered nurse in 1953. In 1954, she met and married John L. Griffith II. They welcomed five children into their lives. Their middle child, Lori, was born severely disabled, both physically and mentally. Although she lived just less than five years, Lori made a lasting and impactful impression on Bobbe and John's lives. Years later, Bobbe and John would initiate and complete the establishment of the Child Developmental Center and Development Workshop, which bears their names, in Idaho Falls. These facilities have served and blessed the lives of thousands of disabled children and their families in eastern Idaho. Bobbe worked as a Registered Nurse most of her adult life, finishing her career as a hospice nurse, where her love and caring touched many lives. Bobbe loved her family, friends, neighbors, and anyone she met. She loved connecting with people, hearing their stories, and sharing a laugh. Anyone who had the opportunity to meet and talk with Bobbe left feeling uplifted and joyful. Her grandchildren especially loved connecting with their grandmother, sharing their life experiences and love with her. Bobbe held her own against an overwhelming variety of difficult, sad, or puzzling circumstances. She could be down-to-earth, insightful, convincing, independent, witty, bright, compassionate, and always the consummate lady. Bobbe is survived by her husband and soulmate, John Griffith, her four children, Doug (Alisia) Griffith, Kristie (Bud) Anderson, Robbin (Bryan) Serdar, and John Griffith, III, 26 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori, her parents, one brother, two sisters, and a granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Child Developmental Center, 2475 Leslie Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. An open visitation for those who wish to express their condolences to the family will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Masks will be required. A private memorial service and interment will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021. Bobette 11/15/1931 - 9/30/2021Criss Griffith
