John Lloyd Griffith II passed away of COVID-19 on October 12, 2021, surrounded by his family. John was born on August 27, 1929, to John L. Griffith and Mabel Edith McCurdy in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the youngest of six children. When he was about 10 years old, John and his family moved to Medicine Lodge, Idaho where they ran a cattle ranch. John talked often of this special place and the wonderful memories it held for him. He would say his years on the ranch were the best years of his childhood. Around the time John turned 15, the family moved back to Pocatello, where John attended Pocatello High School graduating in 1948. Following high school, John joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years during the Korean War. In the Air Force, he received training as radar and electrical operator and served much of his time in Barrow, Alaska, the northernmost city of the United States. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Air Force, John returned to Pocatello and became a certified electrician, working for the Union Pacific Railroad. In 1954, John met and married Bobette (Bobbe) Criss, who was a registered nurse and was working at the time in the Bannock Memorial Hospital. With Bobbe's encouragement, John decided to go to college at the age of 26. In 1959, John graduated first in his class from Idaho State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. In 1961, John attended the Bettis School of Reactor Engineering in Pittsburg, PA, where he received a Master's Degree (EQ) in Nuclear Engineering. From 1963 to 1964, John attended the Oakridge School of Nuclear Engineering, receiving a second Master's Degree (EQ), this one in Nuclear Physics. Over his professional career, John worked for Westinghouse and the Atomic Energy Commission, which later became the Department of Energy. While employed by the Department of Energy, John oversaw numerous alternate clean energy programs, including hydroelectric power, geothermal energy, and biomass energy. During these years of schooling and work, John and Bobbe welcomed five children into their lives. Their middle child, Lori, was born severely disabled, both physically and mentally. Although she lived just less than five years, Lori made a lasting and impactful impression on John and Bobbe's lives. Years later, John and Bobbe would initiate and complete the establishment of the Child Developmental Center, Inc. and Development Workshop, Inc. One of the buildings in these facilities bears the names of John and Bobbe Griffith. These facilities have served and blessed the lives of thousands of disabled children and their families in eastern Idaho. John's talents and passion for serving the disabled eventually led to the appointment by Gov. Cecil Andrus to serve on the Special Committee for the Reorganization of Idaho State Government. His efforts on that Committee resulted in the formation of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. After his children were raised, John developed his talents as a watercolor artist, receiving several awards and commissions for his work, including commissions from the Idaho State Parks to paint watercolor paintings of several of the State's most famous sites. His paintings of Upper and Lower Mesa Falls were reproduced and sold by the State Parks. John became actively involved with local Idaho Falls artists. Working with the Eagle Rock Art Guild, John was instrumental in securing the funding for and overseeing the construction of the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, located along the Snake River in Idaho Falls. In spite of all of his professional accomplishments and community service, John's real passion and focus were Bobbe and his family. In 1972, he started building a cabin in Island Park, Idaho, which he often said was never complete. He loved having family and friends come and stay at the Griffith cabin, where they were treated to great food, much laughter, endless fun, and breathtaking beauty. John enjoyed every moment of watching others love and enjoy his cabin. Anytime he was with his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren, John would invariably ask, "How are you doing and what are you doing with your life?". Whatever the response was, he was always present and genuinely wanted to know. When he was asked how one could live such a full and rich life, John would counsel, "Love and serve others. That is the only source of real joy and happiness." In his spare time, John loved playing golf, fishing, painting with watercolors, taking his family hiking in the Sawtooth and Teton mountains, and traveling with Bobbe and his family. He loved learning and encouraged his family to pursue all educational opportunities. Just last year, he finished a book about Astrophysics and was eager to tell anyone who would listen about what he had learned, while they were looking at the stars. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was renowned for giving the best, strongest and longest hugs to family members. However, more than anything, John loved his wife, Bobbe. He always said she was the best thing that ever happen to him, and he credited her for making him into the man he became. She was his eternal soulmate. When she passed away on September 30, 2021, of COVID, he could not continue in this world without her and died just 12 days later. John is survived by four of his children, Doug (Alisia) Griffith, Kristie (Bud) Anderson, Robbin (Bryan) Serdar, and John Griffith, III, 26 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbe; his daughter, Lori; his parents, five brothers, one sister, and a granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Development Workshop Foundation Inc., 555 W. 25th Street Idaho Falls, ID 83402 or online at https://www.dwinc.org/donation-form/ or the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho online at https://www.theartmuseum.org/support-tam. An open visitation for those who wish to express their condolences to the family will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 21, 2021, Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Masks will be required. A private memorial service and interment will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. John 8/27/1929 - 10/12/2021Lloyd Griffith II
