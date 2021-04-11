The sound of "Taps" must have echoed throughout the heavens on March 26, 2021, when James "Jim" Harold Grimm, 75, our husband, father, brother, uncle, patriot, teammate, mentor, Good Samaritan, and friend returned to his Lord. Jim was born January 7, 1946, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to James Edward Grimm and Annabelle Senter Grimm. His two older sisters, Deanna Kaye and Judith Carol, called him "Jimmy." The family lived in McKeesport, PA, where his father was employed by Westinghouse. An extended family and grandparents lived in Paducah, Kentucky, a beautiful area that Jim visited every summer and where many fond memories were made. He attended Lincoln Elementary School, McClure Middle School in White Oaks, and McKeesport High School where Jim's class was over 800 students. Jim received many awards for citizenship and leadership, including the American Legion Award. Early in his childhood, it became obvious that Jim was a natural athlete. He much preferred sports to academia. As a youth, he played baseball for the Pony leagues, and he was consistently on the All-Star Teams. Jim was a half-back for the McKeesport High Tigers football team. In his senior year, McKeesport lost the State Football Championship by two points. Jim also participated in YMCA basketball, but his true love and favorite sport was baseball. He was an outstanding third baseman for the Tigers and instrumental in the team winning PA State Baseball Championships. The Daily News reported, "After graduation, Jim Grimm, third sacker and also fast half-back in football will enter Southern Mississippi University as a star athlete." Because he lived near Pittsburgh, Jim came to be an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. As a youth, he spent countless hours attending Pirate games. Jim had enduring friendships with his teammates and his childhood acquaintances who were a variety of nationalities. Many of their fathers worked in the steel mills and Jim came to understand and appreciate how challenging life was for the workers and their families. He did not forget the work ethic they possessed and the desire each family had that their children could break away from the steel mills through academics or sports. After much contemplation Jim made the difficult decision to leave Southern Mississippi and join the United States Marine Corps, knowing that he would most likely be assigned duty in Vietnam. He was correct. After basic training, he was deployed to duty in Vietnam with the Marine Third Reconnaissance Battalion, Alpha Company Platoon, which became known as Hoover's Hunters. Lieutenant Hoover was one of those whose face appeared on the Vietcong/North Vietnamese Army (NVA) wanted posters along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Jim was a ham radio operator in a five-man patrol. On one patrol led by Cpl. George Neville, Jim's team was inserted by Hueys (choppers) into the middle of a hornet's nest of NVA. The NVA must have been shocked by the choppers and ran in one direction while the Marines ran in the opposite direction. Throughout the first day, Neville called artillery in close to the Marines landing zone and current position. As the hours passed, the NVA regrouped and began their own search-and-destroy mission against the five young Americans. Neville requested extraction and was denied. Artillery and air strikes on the NVA continued throughout the night. At dawn, Neville again asked for choppers to extract the team as the mission was compromised and the NVA now knew there were only five Americans. Extraction was again denied. The team established a defensive perimeter. As the NVA attacked, the Marines fought back but were outnumbered ten or more to one. Pfc. Alvin Stokes was shot in the arm. Neville then called in Phantoms. If the Marines were to survive, it would be only if the radio was not destroyed and the jets and gunships were accurate. Command then told Neville to find a way out as the F-4s were going to drop napalm. Neville told the jets to first make a run over the target and then climb high while the Marines would push themselves through thick bush and run down a piece of the high ground opposite of their landing zone. Even though the Marines could feel the heat and burning smoke on their bodies, they had survived the blast. They were then advised by command to get back to their original landing zone for extraction. The five Reconners climbed back up to a usable landing zone and a bird dropped down that was not a gunship. All hands aboard the bird were firing their weapons into NVA teams that had regrouped. The bird could only get one skid on the slope and the Marines jumped for the hatch hoisting each other on board as the pilot pulled up. One bullet exploded through the metal skin of the chopper inches behind the pilot's head, and several came up from below and whistled through the Marines legs and partially severed a fuel line. But the Huey pulled away. The Recon team came very close to being five killed-in-action (KIA) and probably killed in action - body not recovered (KIA-BNR). The five men with painted faces had held off more than a company of NVA killing 20 in their battle for life. Two Silver Stars and three Bronze Medals were awarded to the eighteen- and nineteen-years old Recon team. "For exceptional courage in fighting against the enemy and gathering valuable intelligence," L.Cpl. James Grimm was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V". Other metals Jim received include Purple Heart Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Upon learning of Jim's death George Neville said, "God bless my radioman." Jim's parents moved to Idaho Falls with Westinghouse while he was still in Vietnam. When his Marine service was completed, Jim came to Idaho Falls where he met and married Mary Dee Bitner on July 18, 1970. He was particularly fond of his in-laws, Willard and Virginia Bitner, and would listen intently to Willard's whopper stories. Many summers were enjoyed with Jim playing third base in the fastpitch Idaho Falls Softball Association league at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls where the games were broadcast with George Fife as the commentator. The first league team Jim played for was Denning's Showcase. An annual Fast Pitch Softball All-Star Game was played, and tournaments were routinely attended throughout Idaho, Montana, and Utah. In the winters, Jim would play on an "old men" basketball team at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center with twins Garon and Tharon Brower's team. Jim and Mary Dee gained many lasting friendships through his participation in the softball and basketball leagues. Jim received his BA degree in Sociology from Idaho State University (ISU) in 1970. His career centered around the "Famous Idaho Potato" which was ironic as Jim had never seen a potato plant until he arrived in Idaho. Jim began his marketing of dehydrated, fresh, and frozen potatoes career with Roger Brothers which was later consolidated into Basic American Foods. He also worked for Nonpareil Corporation, Idaho Pacific, and retired from the Idaho Potato Commission as Northwest Marketing Manager. In 1979 a handful of men including Jim gathered after hours in the cafeteria of an Idaho Falls potato processing plant. The group did not have a name. All they needed was the closeness of comradeship felt in Vietnam to help them survive at home. Membership numbers steadily increased and in 1981 the "Freedom Bird" organization was incorporated. The organization's name was derived from the massive passenger plane that brought the soldiers home to freedom and from the devastation of the war. This group rekindled the comradeship they had in Vietnam and helped one another with the support needed to survive the after-effects of the war. Through the years Jim and others helped the Veteran cope with civilian life by focusing their efforts on community service, charity events, and social projects. After some of the Freedom Bird members attended the fall of 1984 dedication of the National Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. the group embarked upon a Vietnam memorial for Idaho veterans either killed or missing in action (MIA). A unique design by Tom Chriswell of a 28-foot tall inverted "V" stainless steel was chosen for the memorial. Regional newspapers and media later reported "Fifteen years after the nation's most controversial war and six years after the idea first originated, the Idaho Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be dedicated August 4, 1990, in Idaho Falls." Jim enjoyed fishing. He was also very supportive of his son Patrick James (PJ) playing baseball and basketball. From the time PJ was old enough to participate on city and Jazz league basketball teams, Jim would spend Saturdays taking PJ from one basketball game to another game. He also learned how to downhill ski so he could ski with PJ. With his travel schedule, Jim was, fortunately, able to attend some of PJ's junior college basketball games in California. Jim was an avid collector of sports memorabilia, especially sports cards. After retirement he spent hours going to garage sales and bargaining on the price; he developed a very good eye for finding antiques. Jim was a "regular" at Chuck-a-Rama and Club Apple in Idaho Falls and Golden Corral in Meridian where he enjoyed the company of many good friends. Most importantly, he was an advocate for Veterans and took great pride in assisting those who were struggling from the effects of war. He was very happy to recently help an elderly Veteran apply for and receive the benefits he had deserved for years. Survivors include his wife, Mary Dee Bitner Grimm of 51 years; son, Patrick James (PJ) Grimm; sisters Judith Carol Savin of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Deanna Kaye Grimm of Blaine, Washington; nephews, Douglas Brown and Brady Orchard; and nieces, Nichole Blake, Leslie Mikesell, Marcy Brown, and Darcy Proctor. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, his in-laws, his sister-in-law Alice Ann Brown, his nephew Bradley Brown, and many Marine brothers. Jim's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Boise VA Hospital doctors, nurses, and staff who lovingly cared for him, eased his fears, prayed for him, wept for him, and loved him. Thank you to Scott Hardy, a neighbor in Meridian, Idaho, for his friendship and support to Jim, and Coltrin Mortuary for exceptional understanding, kindness, and service. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., May 21, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. James 'Jim' 1/7/1946 - 3/26/2021Harold Grimm
