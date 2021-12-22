James Robert (Bob) Grimmett, 64, passed away on November 25, 2021, at his home in Winnemucca, Nevada from complications of diabetes. Bob was the youngest of 12 children, born on April 17, 1957, to Norma June (Jorgensen) and John Francis Arvard Grimmett in Blackfoot, Idaho. He is survived by his wife Cindy Lyn (Hansen) Grimmett of Winnemucca and his children, Guss (Tasha) Grimmett of Pocatello, ID; Jennie (Brian) Cashman of Blackfoot, ID; Cody (Heather) Grimmett of Blackfoot, ID; Jebb (Tiffany) Grimmett of Pocatello, ID; Brittney Grimmett of Pasadena, CA; Brandi Jo (Michael) Stanley of Winnemucca, NV; and Dakota James (Raquelle) Grimmett of Winnemucca, NV along with 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. His siblings, Arleen Miles Rupert of Idah; Doyle (Norma) Grimmett of Santa Clara, CA; Ellen Brumfield of Pocatello, ID; Anne (Shirl) Jackson of Layton, UT; Nancy Adams of Blackfoot, ID; Bruce Grimmett of Blackfood, ID; Susan (Reid) Morrell of Moreland, Idaho; John (Chris) Grimmett of Blackfoot, ID; and Linda Bales of Blackfood, ID. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brothers, Gary Grimmett, Norman B Grimmett and James Miles Dennis Adams, sisters, Selma Williams Grimmett and Annette Bono Grimmett along with his mother-in-law, Loraine Hansen. Bob attended Moreland Elementary, Snake River Junior High and he graduated from Snake River High School in 1975. He learned his work ethic at an early age and carried that with him throughout his life; his dad taught him to "always do an honest day's work no matter what you're doing" and Bob always lived by those words. He met the love of his life in 1990, while working at Kraft Foods in Blackfoot, ID. Shortly after, they moved to Winnemucca and they were married on February 24, 1993, in Winnemucca, NV where they made their home together until his passing. Bob began his 30-year career with Schmueser and Associates and remained with them until he retired. Bob was a mentor and friend to so many, many in the company became like family. Bob had natural carpentry and construction skills, his talent was well recognized by many at Schmueser and associates as well as the mining industry. Bob used to say, "You should always try to learn at least one new thing every day", he was well known for his attitude of "Tell him he can't do something, and he'll prove to you that he can". Bob's brother-in-law, Shirl Jackson, shared "in my memory, there are two words that describe Bob - independent and civil engineer". Bob loved camping, fishing, football "Go Broncos" and spending time with his family and friends, he loved to BBQ, it didn't matter the time of year. He was famous for his Dutch oven peach cobbler and homemade egg noodles - just two of his many amazing dishes, he learned from his mom. Bob was a hard-working man with a heart of gold, he will be missed by so many. To my knight in shining armor, thank you for the life most only dream of - Cinlyn James 4/17/1957 - 11/25/2021Robert (Bob) Grimmett
