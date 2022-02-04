Mason Scott Grimmett, 15, passed away January 29, 2022, in the Pediatric ICU of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving parents and siblings. Mason heroically braved his osteosarcoma cancer diagnosis, challenges, and treatment since July 2021. Just weeks earlier, when the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked what his wish could be, Mason scratched his bald head and said he had pretty much done it all with his family. That gracious, appreciative attitude was one of his hallmark characteristics. Mason, affectionately called Mutty by his family, was born October 3, 2006, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Scott Leeman Grimmett and Jadey Ann Nielson Grimmett. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Mountain Valley Elementary School, Sandcreek Middle School, and was a Freshman at Thunder Ridge High School. Mason was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Priest to the members of the Boulder Creek Ward. Mason was able to grow his faith in Jesus Christ alongside many of his treasured friends while enjoying endless activities, Sunday services and serving others. Mason loved baseball and started his path at 6 years old in Tee-ball. He continued on in Ammon Little League, Babe Ruth, and American Legion Baseball. Mason relished his team and teammates. What he learned on the field regarding hard work, determination, and how to "embrace the grind," he applied to his everyday life. He also enjoyed dirt biking, snowboarding, water skiing, surfing, playing the piano, training (spoiling) the family dogs Wally and Toby, cruising his 1990 E30 BMW and participating in the Foothills 4H Club. Having taught himself to read by looking over his brother, Cael's shoulder, Mason was an eager learner and student. He excelled in math, was incredibly careful with his money, and proved himself in the role of a financial loan officer for his siblings. At 10 years old, Mason found a new passion in art lessons with Elise Wilding. Being the youngest of four boys and wanting 100 % on every school assignment, art became a small miracle. It opened his mind and his heart to the beauty of creating without expectation of perfection. He saw his strengths and weaknesses more clearly, and others enjoyed his artistic expression in his silk paintings and sketches. Mason's dad, Scott, never one to forego outdoor adventures with his children, faced Mason's diagnosis by pouring his heart, body, and time into living without regrets. That meant chicaning down the Hoback with Mason on a friend's Harley one warm autumn afternoon, sneaking Top Golf sessions and Go Kart racing between cancer treatments at Primary Children's Hospital, and working with a long-time friend's cycle shop to devise a special leg brace so Mason could take one last trip on Moab's scenic trails - a yearly family tradition. When Mason joined the Grimmett family quickly after Cael, his mother, Jadey, embraced mothering a household of energetic boys with faith and a full measure of required patience. Home life became "Epic" adventures with Mason and his brothers. Strapping on kitchen knives to sweep the area for enemies, sitting on buckets of treasured dirt (which also happened to be full of red ants), and home-evening "dance off competitions" were all part of the fun. When Mason graduated from co-piloting an ATV with his mom to riding his own dirt bike, Jadey accepted her own biking gear and again rose to the challenge of mothering wild boys. In hindsight, Jadey sees God's hand in one more awesome adventurous Spring Break that only she and Mason spent together (with his cousins) at Aunt Shanley's Texas Lake House. The first Grimmett son, Gavin (21), led the wild adventures of the Grimmett boys. Mason scrambled to keep up, but despite teasing, Gavin never left Mason behind. William (19) and Mason shared a similar temperament and calm bond in the Grimmett brotherhood. Cael (16) and Mason demonstrated their great love in a passionate "sons of thunder" relationship. Eli (9) stole the baby boy role from Mason, but Mason never resented his younger brother. At her special request, Mason honored his priesthood by baptizing his sister, Ella (8), and blessing the sacrament for the first time this past December. When the Grimmett boys rode dirt bikes together, it was graceful, living art that a snapshot photo could never quite accurately portray. The family has pledged to continue riding their snowmobiles, surfboards, and motorcycles into sunsets. Where the brothers used to look over their shoulders to make sure their little brother was keeping up, they will now look ahead, hoping to see a puff of dust or wispy cloud far out in front that marks Mason's heavenly journey. Mason is survived by his loving parents, Scott and Jadey Grimmett of Idaho Falls; siblings, Gavin, William, Cael, Eli, and Ella; grandparents, Doyle and Norma Grimmett and Yvonne Nielson. Numerous aunts, uncles, and adoring cousins treasure memories of Mason and mourn future get-togethers without his dry, witty sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Glenn William "Bill" Nielson, Aunt Kelly Broadhead, and Uncle Jeff Sutton. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49 South, with Bishop Greg Hoch of the Boulder Creek Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be immediately following the service at the Ammon Cemetery, the location of innumerable family walks and the place where Mason learned to ride a bike. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to the #MasonStrong fund. The family plans to create a legacy fund for #MasonStrong where they will be able to pay it forward in our community and child cancer charities. The family has been blessed by the many prayers, love, and generous outpouring of support from family, friends, neighbors, schoolmates, co-workers, gifted healthcare providers, and our community. If you wish to share a photo or story about Mason, please send to jadeygrimmett@yahoo.com. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mason 10/3/2006 - 1/29/2022Scott Grimmett
+1