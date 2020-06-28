Grimmett Patricia L. Grimmett Patricia L. Grimmett, 81, of Blackfoot, passed away, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital from natural causes. Patricia was born July 8, 1938 in Malad, Idaho to Verl Parris and Cloahie Marie Myers. Patricia attended Hawkins Basin grade school in Virginia, Idaho, St. John's 4th and 5th grade, and North Marsh High School until the family moved to Pingree, where she graduated from Snake River High School. On January 11, 1959 she married Milton Howard Grimmett in Elko, Nevada. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1993. Patricia and Milton lived in Burley, Idaho. Following her husband's death, Patricia did some traveling before settling in American Falls for nine years. Patricia moved to Moreland and has lived there ever since. In her younger years, Patricia worked at the telephone company. While in Burley, she worked at Ore-Ida Foods. She also sold Tupperware for 35 years, she was a good saleswoman. Patricia was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Patricia loved to be in the outdoors. She loved to waterski, fish, hunt, and camp. She has many collections of various things. She also enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers. Patricia is survived by her siblings, Mitchell "Mick" (Ruth) Parris of Pingree, and LuAnn (Donald) Huffman, Kennewick, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Howard Grimmet; her parents; and siblings, Ben, Dan, Roland, Jake, and Delbert "Red". A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Services will be transmitted for those unable to attend by logging on to hawkerfuneralhome.com and then pushing "video broadcast". Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.