Renee Belnap Grimmett passed away at her residence in Kamas, Utah surrounded by her loving family on November 25, 2021. She was born on July 20, 1941 in Pocatello, Idaho the daughter of Garth Ronald and Velma (Bingham) Belnap. On February 16, 1963, she married Tom Roger Grimmett in Ely, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls L.D.S. Temple. Renee was a musician, an artist, a seamstress and philanthropist. As a patron of the arts, she donated her time and enlisted her resources to not only benefit the Nevada School of the Arts, but to also to selflessly serve those in her community, through her faithful and selfless service, as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. To Renee, there was no greater time spent, than time spent with her family and loving dogs surrounding her, especially during Christmas and the holiday season. In recent years, her time spent with her husband Tom, and their two yorkies, Bailey and Riley, were fond and cherished moments. Renee is survived by her loving husband Tom, of Kamas, Utah; children: Michelle Grimmett, Melissa Grimmett (Jay) Cline; Michael Tom (Jenni F.) Grimmett, all of Las Vegas, NV; and Melanie (Thomas) Schiemer, of Kamas, UT. She will also be greatly missed by her six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Renee is preceded in death by her parents and one brother Blaine Belnap. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kamas L.D.S. Ward Chapel. Viewing will be one hour prior. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Primary Children's Hospital in her name would be very appreciated. Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com. Renee 7/20/1941 - 11/25/2021B. Grimmett