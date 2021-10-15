On October 8, 2021, after completing the work God sent her here to do, Jean Sabin Groberg transitioned from this mortality to another side of heaven. Jean was born in Payson, Utah on August 30, 1934 to Marie Elizabeth Huber and Merrill Rex Sabin. In 1940, Jean and her family moved to North Hollywood, CA. After graduating from North Hollywood High, Jean attended BYU. It was there that she met her forever companion John Holbrook Groberg. They corresponded as John served his mission in Tonga for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Jean taught elementary school in Anaheim. On September 6, 1957 they were married in the Los Angeles Temple. Together they have seen their small family of 11 children grow to include 45 grandchildren, 30+ great-grandchildren, and countless beloved friends around the globe. Jean's quiet grace, unassuming dignity, and transcendent class allowed her to see and reach beyond man-imposed barriers with an impartial love and respect for all of God's children. With that same grace, dignity, and class, she took her recent leukemia prognosis in stride while offering peace, perspective, and the hope of a joyful hereafter to all who now mourn her passing. You can read more of Jean's life and legacy and details regarding her memorial services at RussonMortuary.com. Jean 8/30/1934 - 10/8/2021Sabin Groberg