Harold "Don" Gronbeck - (85) Our beloved Dad and loving Grampy peacefully left us on January 11, 2021. Don was born on June 27th, 1935 in Valley City, ND to Harold and Hazel Gronbeck. Don lived and attended school in Fargo, ND and he graduated from North Dakota State University in Mechanical Engineering. Don married Carol Beale on July 26, 1963 in Idaho Falls, ID and together had three children, Paul, David and Heidi. Don and Carol divorced in 1996. He married his high-school friend, MaryKay Carlson, on January 2, 1999. Don and MaryKay made their home in Island Park, ID and Bloomington, MN. Don worked for General Electric and retired from Lockheed Martin in 1995. The majority of his career was at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. Don was a man of great faith with a deep love of Jesus Christ. He was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls, ID. He said "I believe my life is about God and others and not about me." This quote sums up his wonderful example and love he had for all. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon Horntvedt and his wife, MaryKay Carlson-Gronbeck, who died just a few weeks before Don. Don is survived by son Paul Gronbeck, son David Gronbeck (Mindy), daughter Heidi Iverson (Chad), granddaughter Savannah Vigil (Nick), grandsons Kyle Gronbeck, Hudson Iverson, Quinn Prouty, Jackson Gronbeck and great-grandson Roman James Vigil. He also treasured his special relationship with MaryKay's three children and seven grandchildren. In addition, he has many extended family and friends that will dearly miss him. A memorial service will be held this summer in Island Park, ID and he will be buried in South Ogden, Utah. Harold 6/27/1935 - 1/11/2021Don Gronbeck