Donna Kirby, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 30, 2019, at The Gables in Shelley, Idaho. Donna was born October 4, 1927, in Rigby, Idaho, to Ursel LeRoy Grover and Alice Amelda Hutchens Grover. She was the 7th child of 13 children; one brother died shortly after being born. She attended elementary school in Meadow Springs and had to start school early so the teacher would have enough children to teach. It was a three mile walk to school, so it was very challenging-especially in the winter. Her family moved to Ririe when she was in the fourth grade, and she attended school there until she graduated in 1945. After graduation, she got a job at the Post Register where she met Boyd Calvin Kirby. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 1st 1946. Together they raised four daughters: Sandi, Shirley, Susan, and Shayla. They lived in Idaho Falls until 1952 and then moved to Great Falls, Montana. In 1963, they were blessed to adopt a son they named Scott. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved working with the youth and served as Mutual President, Primary President, Camp Director, and Cub Scout leader. She was most recently serving as a Compassionate Service Leader. She also served 23 years as an officiator at the Idaho Falls Temple. Donna was very creative. In her spare time, she loved to paint, quilt, arrange flowers, decorate for weddings, and work in her flower gardens. She also volunteered for many years at the hospital; one of her favorite jobs there was taking pictures of the newborn babies. After Boyd's passing in 1995, she married Max Storer in October 1999. They were together until he passed away in September 2006. She later married Don Hammon in September 2008 until his death in September 2012. She is survived by her children, Sandi (Gary deceased) Beckman, Shirley (David) Asper, Susan (Kelly) Davis, Shayla (Brent) Peterson, and Scott (Stacie) Kirby; sister, Bonnie Anderson; brothers, Reo Grover, and Jack Grover; 25 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 9 siblings, and one son-in-law. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1235 Juniper Drive) with Bishop Matt Hansen officiating. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge) and Saturday 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery next to her husband, Boyd Kirby. The family would like to thank the Gables in Shelley and the Signature Hospice care group for the loving excellent care Donna received. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donna 10/4/1927 - 11/30/2019Rose Grover Kirby Storer Hammon