Our wonderful dad, LaVar Grover, passed away January 4, 2022, at the age of 94. Born in Rexburg on December 1, 1927 to Emma Marie Erickson and Elisha Freeman Grover, the youngest of 11 kids, he said he was always "just trying to keep up". As a youngster on the farm, his buddies were a little piglet and a lamb. In winter, he rode to school in a horse drawn sleigh with all the neighbor kids under lots of heavy blankets. He zipped around the neighborhood on a sled pulled by his dogs. They went everywhere lickety split. In the summer on cattle drives to Teton Basin with his brothers he drove the food/sleeping truck. He knew it was an important job, but he felt wrangling steers on a horse would have been a lot more fun. Judging from all the comments in his high school yearbook, Dad had quite the good time. He wouldn't elaborate on those escapades so we can only guess. At a dance in Ririe, Dad met his future bride to be, Sharon DeMott. She was apparently a good dancer because they spent a lot of time at Riverside dancing to the Big Bands. They were married in Rexburg on August 30, 1950, and were together for 68 years. Dad farmed, ran a dairy, and in the winter worked as an electrician at Herdti Electric in Rexburg. He always said it was much more interesting if you left the electricity on while doing any wiring. Our parents raised 3 kids on the farm, Susan, Rob, and Brad, and they were happy, fun days. Dad was always available to pull us kids out of the mud when we got stuck irrigating. He taught us how to work and get things done. After Dad sent the cows down the road, he started working in the family business at DeMott Tractor in Idaho Falls. A few years later he became the John Deere dealer at Farmers Equipment, Inc. in Rexburg. Dad won many John Deere sales awards which took he and Mom on trips to Europe, Mexico, and Australia, where Mom surprisingly said she enjoyed the sheep farms. In 1983 they toured the underdeveloped country (at that time) of China. After 27 years, Dad retired and spent his time golfing and traveling with Mom. Our parents had taken up golf in the 70's and were quite good, playing and winning in many tournaments. Dad golfed at St. Andrews in Scotland and said it was like golfing in a cow pasture. He very much enjoyed Pebble Beach, Hawaii, Arizona, and Bahamas courses, the beautiful Sun Valley and Jackson courses and their home course, Idaho Falls County Club. After moving to Eagle, Dad volunteered for many years at the Discovery Center. Dad was also a University of Idaho Master Gardener. He grew beautiful roses, flowers and lots of produce which supplied his grandson's produce and lemonade stand. After Mom developed Alzheimer's, Dad insisted on being her sole caregiver, which he did so very well for 10 years. During this time his artistic side appeared and he began creating miniature log cabins and outhouses made out of willows from his yard. They were much sought after by his kids and friends. He also built unique birdfeeders and was always trying to outsmart the squirrels that were after the birdseed. The most memorable attempt was when he spread axle grease on the pole, giving us never ending entertainment watching the persistence of those little guys. After Mom's passing in August 2018, Dad moved to Touchmark in Meridian, an independent living facility where he made many friends and enjoyed the fun activities. He was loved by both the residents and team members, and they tell us he will forever be remembered as a kind man who brought light to everyone who had the pleasure of having a conversation with him. Dad was an amazing person, a never-ending optimist, very generous, always a sense of humor to the end. Everyone loved him. With us kids, he shared words of wisdom, not just the usual ones, but those he had figured out for himself. We miss you Dad. Dad is survived by his kids, Susan (Steve Park), Rob (Becky), Brad (Lisa), grandsons Alex, Nick, and Joe, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Marshall, Sam, Agnes, Elsie, Edna, Carl, Mark, Steve, Dayton, and Zola, and several nieces and nephews. In honor and memory of LaVar, the family suggests gifts to the Ada County Master Gardeners through University of Idaho Extension. Please send gifts to: Ada County Master Gardeners, c/o University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive - MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143 If you would like to send condolences or share a memory about LaVar, please email: groverfamily2022@outlook.com No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131. LaVar 12/1/1927 - 1/4/2022Grover