LaVar Max Grover, 89, of Idaho Falls, and formerly of Shelley, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Gables of Ammon. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. LaVar was born on May 10, 1931, in Shelley, Idaho to George E. and Alice Olsen Grover. He grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1949. On February 24, 1953, he married Doris Berdella Montgomery in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union 3 children were born, Jerry, Barbara, and Doug. They made their home in Shelley. Doris preceded him in death on October 11, 1987. He joined the U.S. Army on April 13, 1953, and was honorably discharged on May 3, 1955. He was proud of his time in the service. LaVar joined Grover Construction Company on August 31, 1965, working along with his father and brother. He enjoyed spending his free time building roads and improving the environment. He operated many types of heavy machinery and taught his sons and grandsons how to use them also. He married Sharon Searle for a short time. On February 27, 1993, he married Jeannette Webb Chaffin in Salt Lake City, Utah with both of their children surrounding them. He was excited to expand his family to include: Brad, Debbie, Lynette, and Bridgett. They worked together to make sure that both families were included in their everyday lives. They made their home in Idaho Falls. LaVar was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Where he served in many callings and made several friends in the church. While serving in the bishopric he was set apart as a high priest by Spencer W. Kimball. He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors. Where he loved to take open fields and turn them into magical landscaped areas with amazing lookout points. The family spent many weekends camping and exploring his wonderlands. He took great pride and joy in improving his properties. It was important for him to pass on his love of the land to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Grover; his children: Gerald (Teresa) Grover, Barbara (Gregg) Dalley, Doug (Tracy) Grover, Brad (Jolene) Chaffin, Debra (Steve) Wilson, Lynette (Gregg) Bybee, and Bridgett (Frank) Stanger; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Grover. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Home Ranch Ward, 2051 S. Emerson, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Shelley Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. LaVar 5/10/1931 - 3/16/2021Max Grover
+1