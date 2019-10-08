Michael Ross Grover, age 53, passed away on October 6, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho. He was born December 29, 1965, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Clinton and Patsy Grover. He was raised in Idaho Falls and attended Dora Erickson Elementary, Clair E. Gale Jr. High, Idaho Falls High School and Rigby High School. He moved to Rexburg, Idaho after his marriage to Janeil Fisher on June 20, 2003, and resided there until his death. Mike worked a variety of jobs. He learned upholstery from his father and did upholstery throughout his life. He also worked at Kit's Foundry & Machine, worked as a postal worker at the INL for 13 years, at BYU-I in facilities, he had a second job at Valley Wide, and then worked as a truck driver until his health forced him to stop. Mike was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He liked to help people, he loved old cars, and he liked to stay in contact with family and friends. Mike's closest friends and family enjoyed his sense of humor. He loved his family and they made him happy and proud. He was preceded in death by his father Clinton Delore Grover; his mother Patsy Catherine Covert Grover; and his brothers Douglas (Nancy) Grover and Val Grover. He is survived by his wife Janeil F. Grover and his sister Cindy (Joe) Denning; his children Emily (Phil) Gonzales, Katherine Grover, Tayla (Sam) Eidam, and Devri (Brady) Ray; and his six grandsons William, James, Oliver, Max, Benson, and Kaleb. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Harvest Hills Ward, with Bishop Chad Richards officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Michael 12/29/1965 - 10/6/2019Grover