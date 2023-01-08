Elna Helen Grover Munns, 88 of Archer, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home surrounded by family. She was born on March 28, 1934, in Egin, Idaho to Lyman and Ina Waldemar Branson. She was the youngest of six children. She graduated from South Fremont schools and attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. She worked five consecutive summers at West Yellowstone. Elna worked for three years at Simplot potato processing plant until she became a cook at the Archer school for two years. She was later hired at Rexburg Vision Center where she worked until her retirement in 1998. She had so much love for everyone. Her house was always full of joy and laughter. She loved her family unconditionally but was not afraid to tell you when you needed to straighten up. She was an amazing seamstress, berry picker, and the best soup maker. Her homemade soups and delicious huckleberry cheesecakes were loved by all. She was a great fisherwoman, although growing up, she probably tied more lines for the kids than she got to fish. She was faithful, patient, kind, hardworking, understanding, genuine, so fun, taught by her great example and was generous to a fault. She was always cutting or perming someone's hair whether it be for family or friends. We all have many memories of Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings with Grandma that will forever be cherished. Elna married Ira Kent Grover on October 20, 1955, in Archer. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. After Kent's passing in 2013, she later married Delas A. Munns on October 11, 2014, in the Rexburg temple. Elna served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher for the youth, Young Women's sports director, Ward Librarian for 12 years, Blazer B Scout leader, a Primary teacher, Relief Society Work Director, Relief Society Secretary, and a Visiting Teacher. She also served a local Couples Mission with Kent at the Rexburg Family History Center from 1996-1997. Elna is survived by her husband Delas Munns of Archer. Children: Helen (De) Brown, Ken Grover, Gary (Marilyn) Grover, Nicki (Kyle) Hayes, Steven S. Munns (deceased), Nancy (Brett) Parkinson, Garth (Stephanie) Munns, 28 grandchildren, and 48 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 7th at the Archer LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Elna 3/28/1934 - 1/3/2023Grover Munns
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.