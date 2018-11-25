Sharon Grover teed off at the great golf course in the sky on August 19, 2018, where we know she is making par or better on every hole. Our Mom was born March 19, 1929, in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Afton Blackburn and Joseph Bergen DeMott. She was a city girl, riding her bicycle everywhere and playing paperdolls with her girlfriends. Sharon graduated from Madison High School and attended college at BYU as an English major. She was a voracious reader and always had a book at hand. After college she worked several years as a legal secretary at a law firm in Rexburg. Our parents met at a dance, Dad asked her out, and they quickly became dance and life partners. Sharon married LaVar Grover on either August 30th or 31st, 1950, depending on which one of them you asked. They were about to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary this month. A short time after they married, our parents moved to a farm south of Rexburg, raised us three kids, and grew wonderful gardens. Mom preserved all sorts of produce, so we had tasty food all through the long winters. However, her culinary specialty food was tuna fish, concocting all sorts of dishes, much to our chagrin. Her drink of choice was iced tea and she was seldom without a glass of it in her hand. Empty glasses were always rolling around on the floor of the car. She was never without her lipstick and sunglasses, even at night. Upon news of the Teton Dam disaster, she grabbed her lipstick, which was all that she needed, and headed for high ground. In the late 60's, Mom discovered golf-she was a natural with a great swing. If it wasn't snowing, you could find her on the course. A great competitor, she participated in many tournaments, usually finishing at at or near the top of the leaderboard, but she was especially proud of making a hole-in-one twice at the Idaho Falls Country Club. Being notoriously late for tee times, it was always a wild, white knuckle ride with her to the club (one hand on the wheel, one on the iced tea glass), where she teed off with no warm up, just one practice swing. Mom loved her time traveling the world with Dad and many times with her daughter: Australia, China with People-to-People, all over Europe, Egypt, where she rode a camel to the pyramids and refused to give the camel drivers any coins so they made sure it was a rough, galloping ride, Greece where she shopped for hand embroidered tablecloths laid out on hillsides, New England, Acapulco, Hong Kong, Monaco, golfing in Hawaii, Pebble Beach, and St. Andrews in Scotland, and twice in the Bahamas. It was a great life. Sharon is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, LaVar, who was her caregiver for many years, daughter Susan, sons Rob (Becky) and Brad (Lisa) all of Eagle, Idaho. Her 3 grandsons, Alex Grover of Boise, Nick and Joe Grover, both currently at U of I in Moscow. Sharon 3/19/1929 - 8/19/2018Grover