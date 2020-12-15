Sadly, and far too soon, we have lost a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a nephew, and last and maybe most importantly, a friend. On December 8, 2020, Alan Joseph Guanell, 58, passed away from heart complications at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Alan was born on October 26, 1962 to William H. Guanell and Lorelee O. Guanell in Butte, Montana. Alan spent his childhood years in Butte attending Hawthorne Elementary, East Junior High and Butte High School, graduating in 1980. Throughout his youth, Alan participated in many sports including basketball, wrestling, and football. What Al lacked in physical stature, he made up with toughness and grit, both in competition as well as life in general. He was a quintessential "Butte Kid" and he was passionately proud of his Butte heritage and toughness to the end. Alan was fiercely independent and usually made decisions solely on his own, oftentimes to the chagrin of others, especially his mother who more than once was heard saying... Alan, you're grounded! One of his first major and impactful decisions occurred shortly after high school when he enlisted in the Marine Corps without telling anyone. Alan remained a proud and loyal Marine throughout his life and was never shy about reminding us all that he was a Marine. After his service, Alan moved to Missoula, Mt and attended the University of Montana, where he earned a degree in marketing. He loved and was a proud member of the "Griz" family. Following graduation, his journey began in earnest as he joined his father in the family wholesale pharmaceutical business, Newbro Drug Company in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He also launched his adventures into being a family man as he married Brenda Schara, a union which brought him his greatest joys in life, his two sons, Orrin Joseph Guanell and Gavin Edward Guanell. Even though his independence sometimes got in the way, Alan's love for his boys was unconditional and unwavering. Alan and Brenda were later divorced. During his time in Idaho Falls, Alan enjoyed a successful career at Newbro. After the company was sold to Amerisource Corporation, Alan went on to serve as general manager of the Amerisource Idaho Falls distribution center until the operations were moved to Utah. Again, being independent and not wanting to relocate to continue his profession, he left Amerisource to pursue other opportunities. Alan also married and later divorced Chris Maddock. Alan went on to purchase a Midas franchise, which he ran successfully for several years. It was around this time that Alan found one of his great loves in life, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved being on the open road and his Harley brought him immense joy, second only to the happiness of spending time at the family cabin at Moose Lake with all of his relatives and Moose Lake friends and families. Alan made many friends and lifelong memories through his love affair with his Harley, including opening a motorcycle repair and Harley accessory business, RoadRags Cycle Shop, which also operated successfully for many years. Alan eventually relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona and spent the last several years in different industries. During his time in Arizona, as he did everywhere he went, he continued to make more friends who will miss him like the rest of us and who no doubt know he was from Butte, know he was a Griz and know he was a Marine... Alan is survived by his sons, Orrin (Taylor Knott) Guanell, Idaho Falls, ID and Gavin Guanell, Boca Raton, FL; his parents, William and Caroline Guanell, Boise, ID; his bothers and sisters, David (Michelle) Guanell, Mesa, AZ, Eric (Cindy) Guanell, Boise ID, Linda (Mike) Marboe, Boise, ID, Janie (Doug) Budell Boise, ID, and Julie (Ed Waters) Williams Idaho Falls, ID; and his nieces and nephews, Greg Guanell, Kyle Guanell, Dustin Rowland, Nikkel (Carl) Holmes, Bridger Marboe, Kannon Marboe, Hailey (Aaron Levy) Poyser, Quincy Budell, Will Budell, Dylan Williams and Marcus Williams. He is also survived by his many friends, relatives, and chosen second families that are too numerous to mention but were all a special part of his life and whom he loved dearly as well. Alan was preceded in death by his grandparents Orrin and Harriet Guanell, Florence Olson, and his mother Lorelee Guanell. Though Al left us physically way too early, he will live on with us all in our hearts and our memories and mostly through the stories, of which there are many and of all varieties. "Al was Al" - He could make us laugh and he could make us cry; he could make us happy and he could make us angry; he could bring us joy and he could bring us pain, but mostly he could love us all. Al truly loved his family(s), his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, but most of all, he deeply and unconditionally loved his two sons, Orrin and Gavin, and his love will never be forgotten. Ride on Alley Cat, we will all miss you! Due to complications and restrictions caused by the current pandemic there will be no immediate services. The family hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date when all can gather safely. For now, remember Alan privately and in your own way. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity of your choice. Alan 10/26/1962 - 12/8/2020Joseph Guanell
