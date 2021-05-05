Kate Willow Jean Gulbransen, 17, of Idaho Falls, returned to heaven on April 30, 2021, following a car accident in Bingham County, Idaho. As we sat to write about our precious daughter we asked ourselves, "How do you capture light and joy with paper and pen?" Kate was welcomed by her two big brothers on February 20, 2004, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The first daughter of Darnell E Gulbransen and Lezhai Christensen Gulbransen. She was a sparkle of light from the very beginning. That light radiated from her whole being, but especially through her smile. She was a friend to everyone and genuinely loved so deeply. She could sense how others were feeling and she would try to help everyone around her feel loved. Kate grew up in the same neighborhood her whole life. She was loved and protected by her community, friends, and neighbors. Everyone who met her felt her joy and appreciated her artwork. Kate was an amazing artist that captured the world around her with a unique perspective. Anyone who knows Kate knew her with her sketchbook. Her sketchbook was her journal of life where she captured the world around her. Including art, Katie loved anime for the art styles and the way they told a story. She would determine which anime to watch first on the artwork of the show and then on the characters. Kate loved music and musicals as they spoke to her heart. She especially loved Hamilton and singing along. She loved to sing but never would do it publicly until the past couple of months. She was confident but unassuming. Kate was each of her siblings' best friend. She was the glue that held everyone together and a peacemaker with a wicked sense of humor. She could laugh at everything and did, often. She has two big brothers, Ian and Tayton, that would protect their little sister and in turn, she protected, supported, and was a best friend to them. Kate had the best little sister, Danii. She doted over her and tried to mother and care for her. She was so very proud of her baby sister and honored to be her big sister. Her family was her greatest joy. Katie was surrounded by great friends. She had a group of friends that brought her so much joy. She loved spending as much time as she could with them, especially her cousin, Seyatle, who was her soulmate. They were inseparable and when they had to be separated they were on the phone laughing and talking. They were together to the very end and Katie wouldn't have it any other way. Kate is survived by her loving parents, Darnell and Lezhai Gulbransen of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Tayton Gulbransen of Idaho Falls, Elder Ian Gulbransen of the Uganda, Africa Mission, and Danii Gulbransen of Idaho Falls; and grandparents, Dan and Marybeth Gulbransen of Ammon. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jean and Lauritz Christensen. She has a host of family welcoming and embracing her in heaven. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 S Charlotte Dr, Idaho Falls. The family would love to visit with friends Sunday, May 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kate 2/20/2004 - 4/30/2021Willow Jean Gulbransen
