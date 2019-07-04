McKay Lowell Guthrie, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 2, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. McKay was born June 14, 1937, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Thomas Burton Guthrie and Kate Lavon Law Guthrie. He grew up and attended schools in St. Anthony and graduated from St. Anthony High School. He also attended Ricks College, earned his B.A. at Utah State, earned his Masters at BYU, and also attended universities in San Jose and Palo Alto, California. He served a church mission to the Great Lakes Mission. He served in the Idaho National Guard as a medic. On August 18, 1961, he married Annette Humpherys in Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born seven children, Dru, Trenton, Darren, Jana, Kirsten, Ryan, and Scott. McKay and Annette made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where McKay worked as an elementary school principal for District 93, with most of his time spent at Ammon Elementary and Tie Breaker Elementary. He developed and ran the Pine Basin program for nearly 30 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Elders Quorum President, Stake Mission President, Bishop's Counselor, Bishop, Stake President, Patriarch. He was an ordinance worker and served as a missionary in the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor's Center three times. He enjoyed camping, traveling, golfing, DIY projects, and doing anything with his family. McKay is survived by his loving wife, Annette Guthrie of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Dru McKay (Cindy) Guthrie of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Trenton B (Myrna) Guthrie of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darren J. (Dianna) Guthrie of Iona, ID; daughter, Jana Linn (Brian) Porter of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Kirsten (David) Hinton of Iona, ID; son, Ryan Neil Guthrie of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Darrel (Patricia) Guthrie of Farmington, UT; sister, Arlene Van Dyke of Ogden, UT; 25 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Scott Marshall Guthrie. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Iona South Stake Center, 4440 East High Grove Road, with Bishop Jeff Branson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. McKay 6/14/1937 - 7/2/2019Guthrie