Agustin Gutierrez, 85, of Lehi, UT died peacefully after a valiant fight from lung disease on July 30, 2021. He was surrounded by his family as he stepped to the other side of the veil. Agustin was born on August 28, 1935, in Dr. Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Juana Gonzalez Gutierrez and Cesario Gutierrez. He lived in Mexico for most of his childhood, and moved with his family to Pharr, Texas in 1947. It was in Pharr, Texas that he met his sweetheart, Candida Salazar Gutierrez. They were married on April 24, 1955. Their marriage was solemnized, and family sealed to them on March 30, 1966, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Among Hispanics of Eastern Idaho, Agustin is a pioneer, not only because he was one of the first Spanish surnames in the region, but also for the high standards of work, spiritually, and care for others that he set for himself and his family, that he projected into friends and neighbors. By accounts of the Upper Snake River Valley Historical Society, Agustin first contacted Idaho in the early fifties. He finally settled in Newdale, Idaho in 1958. It was here that by working long hours in the fields, he became very knowledgeable of the agricultural and economical prospects of the region, and eventually promoted his recognition among farmers and other members of the business community of the Upper Valley. Through the years, he has been a source of information, counseling, inspiration and guidance (not to mention occasional monetary means) to many Church members and non-members of Hispanic descent. And for all his ties with the culture and people of his origin Mexico, Agustin remained a faithful citizen of the United States. Agustin and Candida openly embraced LDS teaching since their early contacts with Mormon neighbors. From the beginning, Agustin became a devout convert and an ardent preacher of Mormon ideas and practices. He was never afraid to share his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Branch President for the Spanish Branch, High Counselor for the Rexburg Center Stake, and in 1986, the First Presidency of the Church called Agustin to be the first Sealer of Mexican descent for the Idaho Falls Temple. He served an LDS temple mission with his sweetheart, Candida, to Guayaquil, Ecuador in September 2003. He was a Patriarch for Hispanics in the Southeastern Idaho Region and English speaking in the Terreton Stake. He was a true disciple of Jesus Christ. We will miss our father, brother, husband and friend. He will always be remembered for his ambition and hard work ethic. He loved his family and strived to make them happy. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Candida Salazar Gutierrez, Leon (Jana) Gutierrez, Belinda (Michael) Kunz, Leticia (Bryan) Harris, Rosita (Ryan) Crapo, Gilbert Gutierrez, Shanna (John) Huskinson, Jared (Krissy) Gutierrez, Arturo (Annie) Gutierrez, 37 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren. Four sisters: Olivia Pena, Lilia Lindsey, Armandina Poliak, and Yolanda Colvin One brother-Arnulfo Gutierrez He was preceded in death by his parents, Cesario and Juana Gutierrez, brother, Arturo Gutierrez, sister, Amalia Orsagh, and infant siblings, Arnulfo and Armandina Gutierrez The family of Agustin Gutierrez wishes to express special thanks to the Mountain Point Medical Center ICU and Steward Pulmonary, Critical Care and all those that loved and cared for him. The funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Sugar City Stake Center, 25 W 3rd S., Sugar City, ID, 83448. Family will receive friends from 5:30 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 5, at Flamm Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Friday, August 6, in the Sugar City Stake Center. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Agustin 8/28/1935 - 7/30/2021Gutierrez
