Matilda "Tilly" Gutierrez, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 21, 2021 at Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation. Tilly Was born July 8th 1956, in Powell Wyoming to Francisco Gutierrez and Louisa Gutierrez. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, Colorado. Tilly lived a single life enjoy her family and friends. She was a member of the Catholic religion. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, family gatherings, watching professional wrestling and listeninging to her Elvis Presley (her favorite musician). She also enjoyed the state fair because of the live stock petting. Tilly is survived by her mother, Louisa Gutierrez of Idaho Falls, ID; brother Joseph (Victor) Abarca of Idaho Falls, ID; Mary Louise Quam of Idaho Falls, ID and Francisca (Fran) Gutierrez of Idaho Falls, ID; 10 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by father Francisco Gutierrez; sister Mary Jessy Weiland and nephew, Issac Quam. A Rosary will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home. Matilda 7/8/1956 - "Tilly" 6/21/2021Gutierrez
